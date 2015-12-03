Used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe for Sale Near Me
29 listings
- 52,909 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,000
- 38,608 milesDelivery Available*
$20,590
- 33,472 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,588
- 48,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000
- 53,128 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,985
- 80,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
- 84,574 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,648
- 71,496 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,900
- 19,462 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$1,050 Below Market
- 52,536 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,200$1,190 Below Market
- 75,426 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499$524 Below Market
- 72,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$12,990$1,330 Below Market
- 23,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
- 16,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,694
- 19,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,981
- 79,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,542
- 102,384 milesDelivery Available*
$10,590
- 83,040 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,998
Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Coupe
Ralph M. Ciccarelli,03/12/2015
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
2014 JCW Coupe with auto transmission. I got this car with track days in mind. I have had about five other Mini's and I wanted the sport, JCW model with paddle shifters for the track and road trips. So, I figured good sporty road trip car and competent track car, kind of like a BMW M.
