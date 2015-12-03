Used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe for Sale Near Me

National City Auto Center - National City / California

Just as fun as it looks, our SUPER LOW MILES, SUPER CLEAN, FULLY LOADED 2013 Mini Cooper Coupe is dressed up in dazzling Chili Red. Motivated by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 121hp while paired with a fun to drive 6 Speed Manual transmission with hill-start assist and an energetic Sport mode. This Front Wheel Drive coupe provides near 37mpg, impressive acceleration that gets your blood pumping, and entertaining driving dynamics that can only be described as brilliant! One look at this spunky coupe and you'll know you can let your free-spirit fly! Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition. This is a well-built car with a wealth of options and amenities that make it easily customizable to suit your personality. Enjoy full power accessories, keyless entry, Bluetooth, a height-adjustable driver seat with leatherette seating and crank up the sublime sound system with HD as you cruise down the road in style. Among the best in the industry at retaining its value over the long haul, our Mini Cooper Coupe will impress you with its can-do demeanor. It has been carefully crafted with the finest materials and advanced safety features to keep you out of harm's way. Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners and enjoy the status of this cultural icon. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWSX1C56DT300497

Stock: 11056

Certified Pre-Owned: No

