Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman Wagon Consumer Reviews

Adequate...in a good way. matt , 07/24/2016 S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful Just passed the 1K mark. Kid heading away to college and didn't need the space I needed in the past. Turned in the lease on the Highlander and opted for this little bad boy! Just packed it full of gear and put the Thule on the top and headed for the lake for the week...4 adults, gear and the full Thule at about 70mph and I averaged 26mpg. I thought that was pretty good for a motor that hadn't even been broken in yet!?! All 4 adults were comfortable and had no complaints on the 3.5 hour drive. Harmon Kardon sounds insane good! We have a little Audi with the BnO and this is not quite the same quality of sound...but damn near! Bluetooth works well and phone calls are audible. The power for a little 1.6 liter Turbo is surprisingly good! Having other cars that are quite quick, I found myself not disappointed with this at all. Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

GAS GUZZLER WITH ROUGH RIDE Thomas , 11/18/2016 S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 24 people found this review helpful As far a comfort forget it. This the worst ride I have ever had. You feel every bump and crack in the road. As far as the gas mileage it sucks as well. I was told I would get 30 MPG and the closet I have gotten is 27. Sadly enough I just drove from Covina to Santa Clarita and I got 24 MPG on a 100 mile turn around. What a shame and it is sad because this was one of the most important values for me besides performance and comfort. Nothing good to say about this car. [contact info removed] Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse