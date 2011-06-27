Used 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman Hatchback Consumer Reviews

R. Lauricella , 10/11/2016 S 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

This is a practical car with excellent power and handling. I receive compliments often although I prefer something other than "cute". The car delivered everything I wanted when I bought it and it is fun to drive. 2017 update: I enjoyed the Mini immensely but it was time for a change so I bought a new Giulia TI. I miss my Mini already. 2018: the Giulia is still fun but probably a little big for me. Maybe there is another Mini in my future.