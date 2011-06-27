Used 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman Hatchback Consumer Reviews

mrorange308 , 07/28/2012

17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Overall we love our MINI Cooper Clubman. The driving experience is fantastic. We have the automatic and it has more that suitable power. The design is great and we always get positive comments. The problem with the car is with the finish of the paint. Our clear coat developed spots in it within 4 months of ownership. Now the clear coat is disappearing in small areas of the car. MINIs warranty does not cover this defect. I would expect the paint of a brand new car to last longer than a few months.