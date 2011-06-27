Used 2009 MINI Cooper Clubman Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Almost 4 years and still loving it!
I have a 2009 base Clubman with the 6 speed, and wouldn't have it any other way. I did get an email from the dealer last week about the Evaporator plate. Now that we're in the dead of summer, I am noticing a little odor (thought it was my shoes), so they suggest the Evaporator needs to be cleaned out for $120. That's the first service item on the car, with 48,000 miles and nearly 4 years. On the highway, I still get 42 MPG. With the 6 speed, I am never without the power I need. I travel quite a bit and met 2 BMW engineers. Both said the 6 speed base Cooper w/ sport assist is a great car. I added the stabilizer bar as the only add on...and Xenon lights. Great value. Great Car. Fun!Fun!Fun!
Just save yourself the headache
I saw these negative reviews about these cars but unfortunately i didn't listened when j bought my 2009 Mini Cooper Clubman S. Plain and simple my car is a MONEY PIT. Bought car for 8k at 65k miles. So far I have put in 6k in repairs... walnut blast engine cleaning, misfires, high pressure fuel pump, valve cover breather, timing chain, thermostat, OIL LEAKS my auto gear shifter broke to shit somehow...had to replace entire shifter. All of this and probably a bit more was fixed and my shop says my Turbo will need to be replaced in the next 30k miles....that's another $3k to rebuild. However, it's fun as [non-permissible content removed] when it drives. Think I'm having steering/suspension problems with horri ble overseer. This car will be sold after this summer for sure.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A total winner
This car is absolutely beautiful. We owned a 2004 Mini and never had any problems. We purchased the 2009 Clubman base model and personalized it. The upgraded stereo is worth the money, the heated seats are an absolute joy. The car has a "Sport Mode" that is a lot of fun to use. It's nice to have the extra room in the back and the barn doors are just great. We can actually bring our adult children with us now in the rear seat. Mileage is about 28 M.P.G.
Cute Car with an UGLY soul lol..
It looks good but it’s not good once it gets old. :) I bought my 2009 Mini Cooper Clubman with about 57K miles on it from the original owner. I thought I got a great deal. On the way home from purchasing, the engine started misfiring to my dismay. Got it home, researched it and saw these have a design flaw that can cause the engine cylinders to slip under heat, usage, etc. which is thousands of dollars to repair. There was also a suggestion of changing the spark plugs & ignition coils to see if it would correct it. This was a much less expensive option so we tried it and it worked! For awhile at least. After this, we drove it for a long time as a commuter vehicle and put over 50K more miles on it, but the problem was reoccurring. We changed the spark plug & coil on whichever cylinder was causing the problem and would get a few thousand more miles on it. Then... around 100K miles, the clutch went. That’s actually normal but it was expensive because of the brand. A couple thousand dollars for that. Then, several areas on the engine started leaking oil and it started overheating and it was the thermostat leaking... repair estimate? Nearly $5000 and that wasn’t even the dealers price! A recommended Mini & BMW mechanic. The car isn’t worth much more than that with this number of miles. This is when I gave up and cut my losses. Once it gets up in miles it starts falling apart and it’s not worth the cost of repair. Aside from that, it is fun to drive.. although for me, it lacked power on initial acceleration. It handled well and the steering was great. Interior has more room than expected being a Mini, the Clubman extra length gives the back seat decent room for two people. Other than that the interior design is not good at all. The window up/down buttons are right by the cup holders so you can’t use them if there is something in the cup holder without moving the cup. It’s minor but it’s annoying if you use the car all the time like I did. Also when one window is going down, if you then hit the other window switch to go down also, it will reverse the first windows direction. Again, not a big deal but annoying. The leather interior was nice looking and it held up well with daily use. Gas mileage was great with the manual transmission. I don’t recommend this as a good used car option though. It becomes a money pit at higher mileage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Little Car
Always wanted a Mini but felt the back seat was unusable. Clubman is the perfect solution. Just as economical and fun to drive but with room for four. Have to fight my wife for who gets to drive it.
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper Clubman
Related Used 2009 MINI Cooper Clubman Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner