Used 2009 MINI Cooper Clubman Hatchback Consumer Reviews

It looks good but it’s not good once it gets old. :) I bought my 2009 Mini Cooper Clubman with about 57K miles on it from the original owner. I thought I got a great deal. On the way home from purchasing, the engine started misfiring to my dismay. Got it home, researched it and saw these have a design flaw that can cause the engine cylinders to slip under heat, usage, etc. which is thousands of dollars to repair. There was also a suggestion of changing the spark plugs & ignition coils to see if it would correct it. This was a much less expensive option so we tried it and it worked! For awhile at least. After this, we drove it for a long time as a commuter vehicle and put over 50K more miles on it, but the problem was reoccurring. We changed the spark plug & coil on whichever cylinder was causing the problem and would get a few thousand more miles on it. Then... around 100K miles, the clutch went. That’s actually normal but it was expensive because of the brand. A couple thousand dollars for that. Then, several areas on the engine started leaking oil and it started overheating and it was the thermostat leaking... repair estimate? Nearly $5000 and that wasn’t even the dealers price! A recommended Mini & BMW mechanic. The car isn’t worth much more than that with this number of miles. This is when I gave up and cut my losses. Once it gets up in miles it starts falling apart and it’s not worth the cost of repair. Aside from that, it is fun to drive.. although for me, it lacked power on initial acceleration. It handled well and the steering was great. Interior has more room than expected being a Mini, the Clubman extra length gives the back seat decent room for two people. Other than that the interior design is not good at all. The window up/down buttons are right by the cup holders so you can’t use them if there is something in the cup holder without moving the cup. It’s minor but it’s annoying if you use the car all the time like I did. Also when one window is going down, if you then hit the other window switch to go down also, it will reverse the first windows direction. Again, not a big deal but annoying. The leather interior was nice looking and it held up well with daily use. Gas mileage was great with the manual transmission. I don’t recommend this as a good used car option though. It becomes a money pit at higher mileage.