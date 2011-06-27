Used 2000 Mercury Villager Minivan Consumer Reviews
325,000 miles and counting!
2000 and 2001 seem to be "magic years" for Quest/Villager from a reliability standpoint; I am the second owner, the first being a family member, and the van had been hit twice (with poor body repair work) prior to my purchase at 50k miles. I look after my cars, but have also raised a kid and hauled all kinds of stuff - beach, camping, moving, a motorcycle, flea markets - and the interior is mint. Yes, I've had to replace a starter and an alternator, brakes and front end components, and of course the timing belt, but I consider these "consumables" for the miles racked up. It never left me stranded. Good power and decent gas mileage. Starting at the bad body repairs, the Villager started rusting, then a snowplow did a nasty "hit and run" while parked, so it's now ugly and no longer worth putting money into, unfortunately.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Family Van
We drove this vehicle as our primary travel car for 5 yrs excellent with kids. No major issues, car currently has 126K, just had to replace the battery and a/c compressor.
Good vehicle
My experience has been very positive. Yes, it is shorter than the Chrysler and the Windstar, but it fits in my garage and they don't. We have found it to be a pleasure to drive and have not had any negative concerns in the 2 plus years we have owned the vehicle, and it fits our needs nicely.
I Love My Villager!
This is the best vehicle I've ever had! It has nearly 150k mi, I got it with 39k mi. It handles well. No major problems, have only had to do regular maintenance until just recent. Now it's starting to run rough, like it's going to stall out. Shimmy in the steering when I go over 70 mph. Replaced timing belt at 100k. repaired ac switch (front & back) around 120k. No probs with windows, radio, doors. Oxidation and paint peeling but it's 11 yrs old & we live in FL! Otherwise it's beautiful! We are gonna try to get it repaired bc I love this van!
2000 Estate
Im definitely glad I found this vehicle while shopping for used vans on craigslist last year. I bought it a year ago with 114,000 miles and have been driving it hard, putting 22,000 miles on it. I use every day as a service vehicle. It has been reliable over all but it has had several wear & tear issues such as new brakes, bad distibutor & new tires. Theres also a knocking or crunching noise coming from the driver side wheel over bumps. It think it may be cv joint or something. So its not invinsible but its definitley reliable & a phenomenal value. I just hope mine hold up to 200-250k miles like many others have.
Sponsored cars related to the Villager
Related Used 2000 Mercury Villager Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner