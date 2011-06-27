  1. Home
Used 2000 Mercury Villager Minivan Consumer Reviews

325,000 miles and counting!

Phil, 07/03/2016
4dr Minivan
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

2000 and 2001 seem to be "magic years" for Quest/Villager from a reliability standpoint; I am the second owner, the first being a family member, and the van had been hit twice (with poor body repair work) prior to my purchase at 50k miles. I look after my cars, but have also raised a kid and hauled all kinds of stuff - beach, camping, moving, a motorcycle, flea markets - and the interior is mint. Yes, I've had to replace a starter and an alternator, brakes and front end components, and of course the timing belt, but I consider these "consumables" for the miles racked up. It never left me stranded. Good power and decent gas mileage. Starting at the bad body repairs, the Villager started rusting, then a snowplow did a nasty "hit and run" while parked, so it's now ugly and no longer worth putting money into, unfortunately.

Great Family Van

amaroa, 01/11/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We drove this vehicle as our primary travel car for 5 yrs excellent with kids. No major issues, car currently has 126K, just had to replace the battery and a/c compressor.

Good vehicle

Herb Sharp, 09/15/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My experience has been very positive. Yes, it is shorter than the Chrysler and the Windstar, but it fits in my garage and they don't. We have found it to be a pleasure to drive and have not had any negative concerns in the 2 plus years we have owned the vehicle, and it fits our needs nicely.

I Love My Villager!

godzgirlprayz, 11/03/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is the best vehicle I've ever had! It has nearly 150k mi, I got it with 39k mi. It handles well. No major problems, have only had to do regular maintenance until just recent. Now it's starting to run rough, like it's going to stall out. Shimmy in the steering when I go over 70 mph. Replaced timing belt at 100k. repaired ac switch (front & back) around 120k. No probs with windows, radio, doors. Oxidation and paint peeling but it's 11 yrs old & we live in FL! Otherwise it's beautiful! We are gonna try to get it repaired bc I love this van!

2000 Estate

mercnout, 02/05/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Im definitely glad I found this vehicle while shopping for used vans on craigslist last year. I bought it a year ago with 114,000 miles and have been driving it hard, putting 22,000 miles on it. I use every day as a service vehicle. It has been reliable over all but it has had several wear & tear issues such as new brakes, bad distibutor & new tires. Theres also a knocking or crunching noise coming from the driver side wheel over bumps. It think it may be cv joint or something. So its not invinsible but its definitley reliable & a phenomenal value. I just hope mine hold up to 200-250k miles like many others have.

