Used 2000 Mercury Villager Minivan Consumer Reviews

325,000 miles and counting! Phil , 07/03/2016 4dr Minivan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 2000 and 2001 seem to be "magic years" for Quest/Villager from a reliability standpoint; I am the second owner, the first being a family member, and the van had been hit twice (with poor body repair work) prior to my purchase at 50k miles. I look after my cars, but have also raised a kid and hauled all kinds of stuff - beach, camping, moving, a motorcycle, flea markets - and the interior is mint. Yes, I've had to replace a starter and an alternator, brakes and front end components, and of course the timing belt, but I consider these "consumables" for the miles racked up. It never left me stranded. Good power and decent gas mileage. Starting at the bad body repairs, the Villager started rusting, then a snowplow did a nasty "hit and run" while parked, so it's now ugly and no longer worth putting money into, unfortunately. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Family Van amaroa , 01/11/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We drove this vehicle as our primary travel car for 5 yrs excellent with kids. No major issues, car currently has 126K, just had to replace the battery and a/c compressor.

Good vehicle Herb Sharp , 09/15/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My experience has been very positive. Yes, it is shorter than the Chrysler and the Windstar, but it fits in my garage and they don't. We have found it to be a pleasure to drive and have not had any negative concerns in the 2 plus years we have owned the vehicle, and it fits our needs nicely.

I Love My Villager! godzgirlprayz , 11/03/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the best vehicle I've ever had! It has nearly 150k mi, I got it with 39k mi. It handles well. No major problems, have only had to do regular maintenance until just recent. Now it's starting to run rough, like it's going to stall out. Shimmy in the steering when I go over 70 mph. Replaced timing belt at 100k. repaired ac switch (front & back) around 120k. No probs with windows, radio, doors. Oxidation and paint peeling but it's 11 yrs old & we live in FL! Otherwise it's beautiful! We are gonna try to get it repaired bc I love this van!