Used 1996 Mercury Villager Minivan Consumer Reviews

4.7
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Amazing Car!

Anne, 10/16/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this car back in 1996, and I have never had any problems with it! It served as a family (of 4 kids) car, and even with that destruction, it has survived, and it's still amazing! Of course we had a few problems throughout the years, but we never put more than $200 into it.

Report Abuse

10 Years - No Regrets

Rich Duffy, 04/12/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Owned the Villager for 10 years. Still drives and handles very well. Still in good condition after all of these years...no rust. I'd give it a 9 out of 10.

Report Abuse

290,000 miles, going strong!

GiGi, 09/19/2015
GS 3dr Cargo Minivan
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This van has been past around our family since one of our family members bought it new in 96. Original everything. Cruise still works. All the amenities stiill function. Best vehicle I ever owned. Replaced normal wear items that is all. Great in snow.

Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Nice but...

Lin, 09/05/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought new...very dependable for many years but started breaking down constantly after 10 years and only 75K miles. Great for transporting small children and doing some light hauling. Middle and rear seats too heavy and hard to move. Window vent openers cheaply made and broke constantly even with little use. Engine OK but lacks punch, and transmission fine. Great visibility a plus. Rear A/C fan squeaked and emitted damp odor which dealer couldn't identify and fix.

Report Abuse

Good Van

phenique, 06/16/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought the van used with 37K miles in 1998. Have been driving it for 6 years and it is still running strong. Van has been very reliable despite a few problems. Problems include door locks locking automatically, rear air blower went out, and oxygen sensor had to be replaced. It has lots of interior room and is flexible despite the middle seat being difficult to remove (rear seat slides up to create extra trunk space).

Report Abuse
