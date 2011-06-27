Estimated values
1994 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,476
|Clean
|$457
|$1,051
|$1,355
|Average
|$371
|$854
|$1,114
|Rough
|$285
|$657
|$872
Estimated values
1994 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$635
|$1,196
|$1,476
|Clean
|$580
|$1,093
|$1,355
|Average
|$471
|$888
|$1,114
|Rough
|$363
|$683
|$872
Estimated values
1994 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,476
|Clean
|$457
|$1,051
|$1,355
|Average
|$371
|$854
|$1,114
|Rough
|$285
|$657
|$872
Estimated values
1994 Ford E-350 XL Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,476
|Clean
|$457
|$1,051
|$1,355
|Average
|$371
|$854
|$1,114
|Rough
|$285
|$657
|$872
Estimated values
1994 Ford E-350 XL Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,476
|Clean
|$457
|$1,051
|$1,355
|Average
|$371
|$854
|$1,114
|Rough
|$285
|$657
|$872
Estimated values
1994 Ford E-350 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$526
|$1,158
|$1,476
|Clean
|$481
|$1,059
|$1,355
|Average
|$391
|$860
|$1,114
|Rough
|$300
|$662
|$872
Estimated values
1994 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,252
|$1,586
|Clean
|$536
|$1,145
|$1,456
|Average
|$435
|$930
|$1,196
|Rough
|$335
|$715
|$937
Estimated values
1994 Ford E-350 XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,476
|Clean
|$457
|$1,051
|$1,355
|Average
|$371
|$854
|$1,114
|Rough
|$285
|$657
|$872