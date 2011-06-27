Used 1994 Mercury Topaz Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best/Cheapest Car I've Owned
I bought this car new in the fall of 1994 for a little over $11,000. Used to commute with it-----60 miles one way for its first 6 years. It was actually quite comfortable and handled nicely if you consider the price I paid. It now has 229,000 miles on it, and it still doesn't use oil between 5000 mile changes (Mobil 1 always). Got 30 mpg on the highway commute. Never had to do any work on the engine or transmission (5 speed manual). Replaced the brakes and shocks once. Still original clutch. It's been a great $11,000 car!!!
not too shabby
i have had this car for 2 days now and so far i love it. i used to have a ford taurus and i like this car better. it is lighter and it has a little less power but thats ok because i got my licence taken away for speeding tickets 6 months after i got my licence witht the taurus. this car is easy to maneuver and it corners well. there is a little rust under the rear licence plate but thats ok it gets me to where i need to go.
Boring, sluggish and Reliable
Being a 17 year old male, I dreamed of my first car being a Camaro with a big block under the hood, or a Datsun/Nissan Z. However I didn't want to pay $500 a month. I settled for a "94 Topaz GS. It's slow, loud, and doesn't have cupholders (big problem for a coffee drinker). All this aside, I love my Topaz, because it costs me nothing, it just rolled over 300,000KMS the other day and it's still going strong, with no signs of rust anywhere. It's somewhat enjoyable because it's a 5-speed, but that's really the only fun. Basically the fun side of me hates it and the practical side of me adores it.
Not bad... Really!
Alright, this wasn't exactly what I was planning for my first car. Like most others, I would like more cup holders. And this thing should be more powerful. 0-60 in about 18 seconds isn't really that great when you need to pick up speed quickly. The 5 speed makes it fun to drive and the arm rest for the shifter makes it comfortable. I got this thing when it only had 61,000 K on it. And all I've needed fixed was the muffler. If you just need something to drive and don't care what people think, it's the best in the world. Oh yeah, parts are WAY too expensive. $600 for a new fender.
