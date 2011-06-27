Used 2004 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews

Mike Jacobs , 01/28/2016 GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)

I bought this car in 2007 with 21000 miles on the odometer. I was the third owner. The car had been on a Red Carpet Lease and then sold as a certified car and those owners liked it so much they bought a new Sable. I average around 20 MPG around town and after a 6000-mile trip, last summer averaged 27.5 MPG. I have been very happy with this car. A year has gone by and it's time for another 6000-mile road trip. The oil has been changed, a new serpentine belt and 4 new tires and we're ready to go! I should crack the 100K mark somewhere on the way back to Washington State. A mile mark for a great car. Well, in the past year I've slid into a snowbank so there's a small dent on the front psgr door. Again, it's nearly time for the annual road trip with an extra stop this year in San Diego on the way to Memphis. I still have faith in the "old girl" and hope to have a good time. (o7/30/17) 1/31/18 My summer road trip was a success with no problems from my Sable LS Premium Package. I know it says GS In the description, but it's an LS. The old girl is starting to show her age. My driver door lock mechanism has quit, so I have to lock/unlock "the old fashioned way". I'm looking forward to my road trip this summer. A/C don't quit me now! 2/1/19 Another year and road trip have gone by with no major problems. I had to replace the throttle position sensor which was a little spendy, but aside from that, the only other problem was with the sensor in the passenger front door alerting the "door open" warning. I had it removed so now I don't have that warning (big deal) nor does the dome light go on when the door is opened. I can live with that. This car appears to have a lot of life left and I'm glad, not only for the monetary aspect but because it's a very comfortable, well-performing car. 2/9/20 I didn't take my usual road trip last summer, so the odometer only clicked about 1000 times during the past year. A few more little things are popping up on the "usually or sometimes works" list. The auto headlight sensor is getting a little touchy. Thankfully, when it's in the 'auto' position, the headlights come on when the car is started. That's OK with me since I don't have DRLs. The creature comforts like all the power equipment, A/C, stereo (including 6-CD changer), speed control and such all work seamlessly. This car was built in July 2004 so it's going to be 16 years old this summer. I'm a happy camper! BTW, this is a 2004 Sable Premium LS, not a GS.