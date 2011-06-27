Used 2000 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews
Don't waste your money
After the first year, the car's mileage worsened and is still horrible today, although the dealer's computer assures me I should be getting excellent mileage (now gets 13MPG city and 23MPG Hwy). Car has had multiple recalls, and has been in for faulty airbag. Now a new problem has popped up and it is much nastier (whole front end is shaking and lights all over dash). Car is 2 years old and only has 16,000 miles. Ford outdid themselves this time, my other Fords all went crazy just after 35,000 miles. This one cut that time in half.
Solid, dependable, versatile vehicle
Purchased this car used with 9k mi. Car has been relatively inexpensive to maintain, remains solid and has provided unfailing dependability. Currently has 130k mi. Not an exciting car, but is solid and safe feeling. Smooth highway ride. I call it my 4-wheeled sofa. Has the tried and true base 6-cylinder as I was a bit wary of the more powerful 24-valve 6 cyl. Factory brakes were poor, but once after market brakes put on, no problem. Adequate performance, very useful for family trips, 18-20mpg city, 24-25mpg highway on regular gas. Still running on stock transmission with no signs of problems. Dash, upholstery, and paint remain in excellent condition. Plan to keep for 2 more dependable years.
Awesome car
I just had an extremely serious wreck at 65mph where I ended up on the opposite of the freeway upside down. My car did not pancake. The rear glass did not break, the doors did not cave in, I sustained no injury. I wish I could find another one just like it!
Better than a van
I have 2 boys just turning teenagers. This car will hold up to 7 people. It drives great and the gas milage for a car this size is great. The middle and back seat can be layed down. My husband loves it. He always wanted a small truck. I always wanted a luxury car and my kids wanted a van. We've got everything all in one reasonably priced family car. The front of the Mercury is much more grand than the front of the Ford wagon. It also has anti-theft and cordless entry. I don't think the Ford does. We have had no mechanical problems at all. The car is also very easy to see out of from all angles. Backing is a breeze.
Old snooze still works ok
The brakes and transmission will more than likely fail, especially the brakes many times over 20 years. The transmission at least once. The engine is stout but after 20 years, hard to find parts. Mine needs exhaust headers. The cost of ownership over time will be high but on the upside, you will get many miles out of it. It is a true wagon so I will keep it for nostalgia.
