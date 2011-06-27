Used 2000 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews
Great investment with 117,700 miles
I bought this car from a dealer with 27,000 miles mid-2001 (was formerly a program car). It is a V6 24-valve DOHC and have used regular gas since purchase. Good fuel economy, as it always averaged 23-25 mpg. The engine is a powerful V6, with faster take-off than the other V8 vehicle that I drive; it never hesitates. This car is comfortable for travel, and, has always been reliable - fun to drive too. The power seat and adjustable pedal controls make it easy to find just the right comfort spot behind the steering wheel. Have never had any regrets about this purchase.
Heavy Like a Tank, Cushy like a Sofa!
I purchased this vehicle when in a financial crisis last year, with only a cash budget of about $3000. When purchased, this car had already about 90k on the clock. With the 90k, I was very impressed at how "new" it felt to drive. Steering was precise, acceleration was more than decent, handling was very good considering it's huge girth. Now, having put MANY highway miles on it, only after one year it's around 150k. In that time, I only have had to buy tires, break pads, and of course oil changes with Mobil 1. What can I say, still drives like it did, when it was "new", emm, well you get the point.
Unexpectedly Amazing!
To begin, let me explain that I purchased this vehicle in haste, in August of 2011. My Sable had 102k on the clock, and had some exterior signs of a earlier collision, but the interior was clean, and the motor sounded well. I jumped in. After only about a week I realized how peppy the 3.0 V6 is. I was very much accustomed to the thriftiness of 4 cylinder cars, but when I began regularly driving the Sable I was not only impressed but satisfied. The ride is comfortable for all shapes and sizes of drivers. The reliability is better than that of a newer Audi I have previously owned. The gadgets are sparce and simple, but they are reliable as well and easy to use. Now at 139K- no problems.
It's been a good car.
I purchased this vehicle my soph. year of college (9/04) with 71k miles for $5,000 from an older couple. I put on new tires, bigger rotors and pads and drove this vehicle across the country a few times without a single problem. It now has 123,000 miles and it's still going strong. It's a comfortable, and reliable ride for commuting. It has a lot of standard features, and the vulcan engines will easily run 300k- 400k with regular oil changes. If you can find one of these vehicles with a good service record, I would recommend buying.
Great Car!
I drive over 100 miles a day (round trip to work. It is comfortable and bullet proof. Stock sound system is rock solid. Heating/AC works great. Ride is comfortable and steering is tight (yet smooth). It's not fancy but it gets the job done VERY WELL! Never EVER had any problems and I am well over 100,000 miles. If you find a low mileage one, BUY IT!
Sponsored cars related to the Sable
Related Used 2000 Mercury Sable info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons