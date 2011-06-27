Used 1998 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

Was Good, Then A Moneypit londonlad1 , 08/18/2014 LS 4dr Wagon 5 of 5 people found this review helpful A horrible aberration. Previous Fords, even oldies have been rock solid. I paid $2300 for this, 1 owner, full history 73k on the clock. Was great for a year, then it started to mug me on a regular basis for repair money. $1200 (steering rack), $300 (water pump) $170 (serpentine belt & tensioner) $600 (2 wheel bearings) $500 (front calipers & pads) $100 (EGR valve and perished vacuum hoses - did that myself) $300 (removal of throttle body & cleaning clogged air intakes, $1200 (aircon evaporator) $1200 (aircon compressor) and $100 (headlamps, did those myself) What was a bargain has cost me a fortune. Next time, I'll buy an old Jag. At least I'll go broke in style. Update; two years after writing this, I still have the Moneypit. I spent another $500 on a fuel pump and $200 on rear calipers rotors and pads. I'd love to get rid of it, can't afford to. Still wish I'd bought a Jag and gone broke in style. Update, six years on, I still have the moneypit. It's behaved itself over the past two years. Only reason I haven't replaced it is that I can't affordd to. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great family car - exceeds minivans bampam33 , 05/25/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Previously owned by a family member, our large family thoroughly enjoys this car. With the 3rd seat, we get the "feel" of a minivan without the outrageous gas costs. Extremely comfortable and adaptable to drive...kids love it too. Report Abuse

LS Wagon scotty5484 , 05/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Everyone laughed at me when I traded my 5 litre mustang on this wagon, but everyone now wants to borrow it. It has become the neighborhood 'mule'. Report Abuse

Good on service John , 04/12/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this wagon with 98K and I have about 175K now. I had some problems with the emissions control, brakes and tires, normal stuff. Just recently I brought it in because it was running a little rough. The station called me a few hours to say if needed a tune up, so OK. I did not tune it since I bought the car, so I though that was pretty good. As it turns out, I had original plugs in the car. 175K miles before it's first tune up! Not bad and still going strong. Report Abuse