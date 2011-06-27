  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1998 Mercury Sable
  5. Used 1998 Mercury Sable Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Sable
5(40%)4(40%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Sables for sale
List Price Estimate
$886 - $2,161
Used Sable for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Was Good, Then A Moneypit

londonlad1, 08/18/2014
LS 4dr Wagon
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

A horrible aberration. Previous Fords, even oldies have been rock solid. I paid $2300 for this, 1 owner, full history 73k on the clock. Was great for a year, then it started to mug me on a regular basis for repair money. $1200 (steering rack), $300 (water pump) $170 (serpentine belt & tensioner) $600 (2 wheel bearings) $500 (front calipers & pads) $100 (EGR valve and perished vacuum hoses - did that myself) $300 (removal of throttle body & cleaning clogged air intakes, $1200 (aircon evaporator) $1200 (aircon compressor) and $100 (headlamps, did those myself) What was a bargain has cost me a fortune. Next time, I'll buy an old Jag. At least I'll go broke in style. Update; two years after writing this, I still have the Moneypit. I spent another $500 on a fuel pump and $200 on rear calipers rotors and pads. I'd love to get rid of it, can't afford to. Still wish I'd bought a Jag and gone broke in style. Update, six years on, I still have the moneypit. It's behaved itself over the past two years. Only reason I haven't replaced it is that I can't affordd to.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great family car - exceeds minivans

bampam33, 05/25/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Previously owned by a family member, our large family thoroughly enjoys this car. With the 3rd seat, we get the "feel" of a minivan without the outrageous gas costs. Extremely comfortable and adaptable to drive...kids love it too.

Report Abuse

LS Wagon

scotty5484, 05/16/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Everyone laughed at me when I traded my 5 litre mustang on this wagon, but everyone now wants to borrow it. It has become the neighborhood 'mule'.

Report Abuse

Good on service

John, 04/12/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this wagon with 98K and I have about 175K now. I had some problems with the emissions control, brakes and tires, normal stuff. Just recently I brought it in because it was running a little rough. The station called me a few hours to say if needed a tune up, so OK. I did not tune it since I bought the car, so I though that was pretty good. As it turns out, I had original plugs in the car. 175K miles before it's first tune up! Not bad and still going strong.

Report Abuse

Best car i have owned

Lorene Filgerleski, 04/12/2019
LS 4dr Wagon
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My husband and i bought the 1998 mercury sable new in 1997. Sincethen it has been trouble free other than normal expected repairs and maintenance. If the sable was still in production today i would buy another . There is so much room and i think 21 to 24 miles per gallon is pretty good for the size of the car. We love our sable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sables for sale

Related Used 1998 Mercury Sable Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles