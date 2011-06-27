Used 1996 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews

1996 Mercury Sable LS Colin , 04/12/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Very comfortable car that has retained a "luxury" feel even 6 years after purchase. Below average reliability. I've had to rebuild the transmission (around the 70,000 mile mark) and replace the A/C compressor (around the 50,000 mile mark). This car handles and rides like a BIG car. It floats along with very little road feel. Also has very high wind noise. Report Abuse

Used to be reliable Denise , 01/13/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car in the middle of 2005 with less then 60,000 miles on it. Since I have had it I had to get the rear suspension replaces, brakes redone, I had the serpentine belt replaced and the whole airconditioning unit. Recently I had to have all the wiring replaced and a wk earlier the spark plugs replaced because the car refused to start and gasoline drenched everything. The engine light has been on forever and I have had the codes fixed everytime. In the summer it overheats if I am in town and I have had the whole cooling system serviced and nothing is even wrong with it. The interior has started to peel off and the paneling on the doors falls of, had it fixed but refuses to stay. Report Abuse

love it!! scott , 11/28/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I recently (11/2006) bought an LS with the 24 valve engine and 56,718 miles on it after 11 years. Also have a 97 cougar V6 but this 24 valve engine is fantastic. So far I love the car and the smoothness of the ride. It is easy to drive and has a large interior which is nicely appointed. The tires are a little small and the alloy wheels are boring. All in all a great car. Report Abuse

Not in it for the long haul NIKKI , 03/28/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I'm reading through other reviews of this car and it seems that the transmission isn't reliable. Luckily I'm a little over 100k and I haven't had to replace the transmission, but I fear the time is nearing. My issue with the sable is the car has a propensity to run hot. I replaced the radiator, hoses, thermostat, etc a year ago. It all needs to be done again. NOT CHEAP. I don't know what the problem is but I know of other owners who've had the same problem. Report Abuse