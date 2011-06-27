  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1995 Mercury Sable
  5. Used 1995 Mercury Sable Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Sable
5(33%)4(33%)3(0%)2(34%)1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Sables for sale
List Price Estimate
$880 - $2,151
Used Sable for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

money pit

buygm, 02/24/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Had an 1989 Taurus wagon which was a lemon. Decided that lightning wouldn't strike twice so bought a 1995 Sable wagon. Since we've had the car, Ford had to replace the 3.8L engine and we had to have the transmission rebuilt. A few other items that had to be replaced are the radiator, starter, alternator, heater motor, front struts, fuel pump, speedometer, gas cover latch and air conditioning components. Ford customer service not even worth phoning. Better chance of hell freezing over than us buying another Ford!

Report Abuse

95 Sable Wagon

johnh, 07/27/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great family car. Very comfortable on trips, and good mileage, (About 30mpg). Very few problem

Report Abuse

Best car I've owned

lmiller, 06/28/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've put 173,000 miles on this car and have never experienced any problems outside of normal maintenance. I am presently purchasing a new Sable, but the 95 still uses no oil between changes and I've experienced no other problems. I have taken good care of it and the miles are mainly highway miles. I've heard some people have experienced transmission problems, but I have not. It's a great vehicle and for the price I paid: $17,000. with a sticker price of $21,000. I could ask no more.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sables for sale

Related Used 1995 Mercury Sable Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles