Used 1995 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews
money pit
Had an 1989 Taurus wagon which was a lemon. Decided that lightning wouldn't strike twice so bought a 1995 Sable wagon. Since we've had the car, Ford had to replace the 3.8L engine and we had to have the transmission rebuilt. A few other items that had to be replaced are the radiator, starter, alternator, heater motor, front struts, fuel pump, speedometer, gas cover latch and air conditioning components. Ford customer service not even worth phoning. Better chance of hell freezing over than us buying another Ford!
95 Sable Wagon
Great family car. Very comfortable on trips, and good mileage, (About 30mpg). Very few problem
Best car I've owned
I've put 173,000 miles on this car and have never experienced any problems outside of normal maintenance. I am presently purchasing a new Sable, but the 95 still uses no oil between changes and I've experienced no other problems. I have taken good care of it and the miles are mainly highway miles. I've heard some people have experienced transmission problems, but I have not. It's a great vehicle and for the price I paid: $17,000. with a sticker price of $21,000. I could ask no more.
