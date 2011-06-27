Used 1995 Mercury Sable for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$1,499
1995 Mercury Sable GS92,972 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Steve's Hometown Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fruitland / Idaho
Only 92,972 Miles! Wraparound rear sidemarker, Wraparound rear glass, Wraparound front side markers.* This Mercury Sable Features the Following Options *Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Urethane coating on lower door/rocker panel, Tinted glass-inc: solar tinted windshield/rear window, Tilt steering column, T135/80R14 mini-spare tire, Stainless steel exhaust system w/painted muffler, Slide out coin/cupholder trays, Single key for ignition/door, Side window defoggers, Recessed 2-speed interval windshield wipers.* Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 8 Service Records.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Steve's Hometown Chevrolet located at 1011 NW 16th Street, Fruitland, ID 83661 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Mercury Sable GS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MELM50U3SA608866
Stock: 20608866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $6,459
1999 Mercury Sable GS58,511 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Diepholz Auto - Paris / Illinois
1 Owner.CALL US at 217-465-8521 to check availability and schedule your test drive today. Click Start Buying Process to work your deal, your way. Get all the information up front then come in and take advantage of our Express Delivery-60 minutes or less.Buying at Diepholz in Paris is SO EASY!- TRUE MARKET, HAGGLE FREE PRICING, EXPRESS purchase OPTION (1 hour process)- NO PRESSURE experience. - Free online purchased vehicle delivery within 200 miles. - Free Saturday car wash from 8 am till noon. - First oil change is free with purchase.- Free tire rotation with oil change.- 1 year 15% off all Accessories after purchase. - $100 referral program. - Loaner vehicles available with service work when scheduled. CALL US at 217-465-8521 to check availability and schedule your test drive today!4 SpeakersAM/FM radioCassetteClimate ControlAir ConditioningRear window defrosterConveniencePower steeringPower windowsHandlingFour wheel independent suspensionSpeed-sensing steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercury Sable GS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEFM50U5XG653258
Stock: H0218B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $1,799
1999 Mercury Sable LS136,434 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
- Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercury Sable LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEFM53S6XA622646
Stock: 113259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-08-2018
- $4,000
2000 Mercury Sable LS41,497 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Beardmore Chevrolet - Bellevue / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! Beardmore Chevrolet Subaru is offering this 2000 Mercury Sable LS, in Vibrant White Clearcoat and Medium Graphite Cloth, and low miles, only 41497 miles, priced competitively at $ 4000, Recent Oil Service, Fully Detailed, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Moonroof, ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK. 19/28 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 92569 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG Get 12 months of the Beardmore Experience exclusively at Beardmore Subaru. Located in Bellevue, but serving the greater Omaha areas, including La Vista, Papillion, Millard, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Plattsmouth. Se Habla Espanol! Need Financing? Come see what our Finance Specialists can do for you. All Apps Accepted. Good Credit, Bad Credit, Not Credit, No Problem.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercury Sable LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEFM53U3YA621862
Stock: 7360B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $3,900
2001 Mercury Sable LS Premium130,632 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mayse Automotive Group - Aurora / Missouri
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI'S PREOWNED SALES LEADER WITH THE LARGEST INVENTORY IN THE OZARKS! SOUTHWEST MISSOURI'S LARGEST SELECTION OF PREOWNED VEHICLES! 2001 Mercury Sable LS Premium 4D Wagon 18/26 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Sable LS Premium with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEHM59S11G643313
Stock: P29144A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $995
2002 Mercury Sable GS121,438 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kia of Bradley - Bradley / Illinois
Cruise Control Side Airbags Power Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercury Sable GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEFM50U82G611918
Stock: B3750A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,877
2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium78,587 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wilde Honda Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Clean. Spruce Green Metallic exterior, LS Premium trim. Alloy Wheels, CLOTH SEAT TRIM. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Child Safety Locks, Adjustable Pedals, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Mirrors OPTION PACKAGES: CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD). WHY BUY FROM US: After being in business for over 70 years we realize that MARKET VALUE PRICING is by far the best approach for our customers. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in hopes of winning a negotiation contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. At Wilde Honda Sarasota we have won American Honda's prestigious Presidents Award an area record 16 times! Our Wilde Honda Sarasota location allows us to serve as your New and Used Venice, Lakewood Ranch, and Tampa dealership reso It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEFM55S13A626935
Stock: K1610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $1,234
2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium109,400 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Image Motors - Mishawaka / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEFM55S43A628131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,998Good Deal | $1,104 below market
2008 Mercury Sable Premier102,196 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Golf Mill Ford - Niles / Illinois
2008 Mercury Sable Premier Purple FWD 4D Sedan Duratec 3.5L V6 24V 6-Speed Automatic18/28 City/Highway MPG **With some available options like 18' 7-Spoke Bright Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo/Clock/CDx6/MP3/Audiophile, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Two-Tone Leather Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers **Odometer is 17008 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG#1 VOLUME FORD DEALER IN ILLINOIS & THE ENTIRE MIDWEST FOR 13 YEARS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Sable Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEHM42W28G605638
Stock: 200708A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $2,995Fair Deal | $582 below market
2008 Mercury Sable Premier183,957 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Courtesy Subaru - Kingsport / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Sable Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEHM42W48G623428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,800Good Deal | $532 below market
2008 Mercury Sable Base162,434 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Grant Ford - Bolivar / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Sable with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEHM40W18G604130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,450Fair Deal
2008 Mercury Sable Base83,682 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ainsworth Motors - Ainsworth / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Sable with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEHM40W88G620308
Stock: AN07
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2005 Mercury Sable LS151,374 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pete's Car Smart Kia - Amarillo / Texas
Maroon 2005 Mercury Sable LS Premium FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Duratec 3.0L V6 24V THIS VEHICLE HAS THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 4 Speakers, 5-Passenger Bucket Seats w/Floor Shifter Console, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. 20/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercury Sable LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEFM55S55A607176
Stock: K8274A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $3,995
2005 Mercury Sable GS74,614 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mike Finnin Ford - Dubuque / Iowa
Recent Arrival! This Mercury Sable is well equipped and includes the following features, 6-Passenger Bench Seats w/Column Shifter, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Cassette Radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.Blue 2005 Mercury Sable GS FWD Vulcan 3.0L V6 12V 20/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercury Sable GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEFM50UX5A613712
Stock: 210277A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- Price Drop$4,000
2009 Mercury Sable Premier140,331 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Stykemain Chevrolet - Paulding / Ohio
2009 Mercury Sable Premier SUNROOF Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic ** LEATHER **, ** SUNROOF **. TEST DRIVE ANY USED VEHICLE AND RECEIVE $50. DRIVE A VEHICLE GET $50.NO PRESSURE TO BUY.ACT NOW. ONE GIFT CARD PER HOUSEHOLD.CALL 419-399-2071 TODAY FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT.GO TO WWW.STYKEMAINCHEVY.COM AND FILL OUT YOUR TEST DRIVE FORM. MUST BRING PRINTED FORM WITH YOU TO RECEIVE $50. Stykemain Chevrolet in Paulding, OH is closer than you think. Just take exit 13 off new US 24 to US 127 South. Driving time to Stykemain Chevrolet: Defiance = 15 minutes, Van Wert = 18 minutes, Bryan = 22 minutes, Lima = 42 minutes. Ft Wayne = ONLY 39 MINUTES! COME CHECK US OUT. Visit us online at STYKEMAINCHEVY.COM Proudly serving: Paulding, Defiance, Fort Wayne, Van Wert, Findlay, Toledo, Delphos, Detroit, Indianapolis, South Bend, Elkhart, and all of greater Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Sable Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEHM42W29G629195
Stock: 20PP-186B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $5,800
2008 Mercury Sable Premier146,569 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Estes Ford - Brownsburg / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 2008 Mercury Sable**Local Trade In**, **Locally Owned and Serviced**, **Bluetooth Hands Free Connectivity**, **Ford Sync Hands Free Entertainment & Vehicle Information Systems**, **Leather Seating**.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Sable Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEHM42W48G614826
Stock: 8G614826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $8,000
2008 Mercury Sable Premier78,469 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tempe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tempe / Arizona
Moonroof, SYNC, audiophile sound, delay - off headlights, front fog lights, fully automatic headlights, HID headlights, cruise control, bodyside moldings, bumpers, which, are the body - color, heated/power door mirrors, 7 speakers, A/C, automatic temperature control, front dual zone A/C, a rear window defroster, Bluetooth wireless is includes, memory seating, power driver seat, power steering, power windows, steering wheel mounted audio controls, four wheel independent suspension, traction control, power door locks, an anti - theft system, ABS (4-wheel) brakes, safe, brake assist, auto - dimming rear - view mirror, a driver door bin, driver vanity mirror as well as front reading lights to keep everything in clear sight. A garage door transmitter, leather shift knob, overhead console, passenger vanity mirror, rear reading lights, a rear seat center armrest, tachometer, tilt steering wheel, trip computer, front bucket seat, front center armrest, heated two - tone leather front bucket seats as well as a power passenger seat, split folding rear seat, passenger door bin, alloy wheels and lastly, variably intermittent wipers, we understand, you're done changing diapers! Odometer is 19634 miles below market average! 18/28mpg You'll Like How We Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Sable Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEHM42W08G622888
Stock: HC5005B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2017
- $5,449
2008 Mercury Sable Base156,901 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Community Motor Buick Chevrolet - Cedar Falls / Iowa
This Mercury Sable has great equipment and many features including. Silver 2008 Mercury Sable FWD 4D Sedan Duratec 3.5L V6 24V 18/28 City/Highway MPG Come see why more people choose our Community!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Sable with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEHM40W58G626115
Stock: T17767B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020