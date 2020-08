Close

Diepholz Auto - Paris / Illinois

1 Owner.CALL US at 217-465-8521 to check availability and schedule your test drive today. Click Start Buying Process to work your deal, your way. Get all the information up front then come in and take advantage of our Express Delivery-60 minutes or less.Buying at Diepholz in Paris is SO EASY!- TRUE MARKET, HAGGLE FREE PRICING, EXPRESS purchase OPTION (1 hour process)- NO PRESSURE experience. - Free online purchased vehicle delivery within 200 miles. - Free Saturday car wash from 8 am till noon. - First oil change is free with purchase.- Free tire rotation with oil change.- 1 year 15% off all Accessories after purchase. - $100 referral program. - Loaner vehicles available with service work when scheduled. CALL US at 217-465-8521 to check availability and schedule your test drive today!4 SpeakersAM/FM radioCassetteClimate ControlAir ConditioningRear window defrosterConveniencePower steeringPower windowsHandlingFour wheel independent suspensionSpeed-sensing steering

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Mercury Sable GS .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1MEFM50U5XG653258

Stock: H0218B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020