Used 1998 Mercury Mystique Sedan Consumer Reviews

Meh Buddi , 06/10/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful My parents got this car for my sister when she was 17 as a first car. The first day she drove it, when she drove faster than 45 the car started to buck, the transmission was slipping. We've put more money into this car then we paid for it. Now I'm 17 (she's almost 21 now) and it's mine now. Not too fun to drive, it's very jerky when changing gears and it's really uncomfortable. My dad and I drove about an hour in it and we got out numb. After fixing it up a bit, she's running pretty good, but we still call it the Mercury "Mistake" because it is pretty much fail. The trunk for some reason floods when I open it up after it rains Report Abuse

Amazing Car FastCars09 , 12/14/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've never had to put a dollar into repairing this car. It is absolutely amazing, I love the fuel economy, the pick up, the interior. Everything is in such amazing shape, and I've had this car for three years now, its almost 10 years old, and it drives like it's brand new! I recommend this car to anyone who's a Mercury/Ford Fan. This is one of the best cars they have ever made. Report Abuse

1998 Mercury Mystique 2.0L 5 Speed (Perfect College Car) thecptamerica , 02/18/2015 GS 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Got this car for college for $1600 back in August with 117k on it. It now has 126k and I gotta say I really am impressed with this car. Very spacious upfront, huge trunk for how small the car appears to be, the 2.0L with the 5 speed is an absolute blast, transmission is pretty responsive, the independent rear suspension adds a responsive handling characteristic that makes the car quite good in the corners, the mpg is incredible (rated at 21 city, I usually get 24-26, hwy rated at 32, driving 70 mph I get 35, 80-85 mph I get 32). Grew up driving camaros, f150s, expeditions, Datsun/Nissan Z cars, SRT4's and I gotta give props to this little car for the amount of fun it is. Report Abuse

Anonymous looking...a BLAST to drive goggomobil , 11/21/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 4 cyl Zetec with the CD4E automatic trans. Looking for a small but not cramped car, We chose a red Mystique. Although the styling isn't avant-garde, it is still an attractive car. The car had 108K miles when I test drove it. In spite of this, it was tight and was as devoid of squeaks and rattles as one could expect. What impressed me right away was how well it held the road. I took it around the perimeter of the GM Proving Grounds, got it up to about 55 mph and YANKED on the wheel, serpentine fashion. This car was absolutely stuck to the pavement. It is kinda light on horsepower, but it's the best everyday 4 door car I have ever driven. Report Abuse