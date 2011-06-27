Used 1998 Mercury Mystique Sedan Consumer Reviews
Meh
My parents got this car for my sister when she was 17 as a first car. The first day she drove it, when she drove faster than 45 the car started to buck, the transmission was slipping. We've put more money into this car then we paid for it. Now I'm 17 (she's almost 21 now) and it's mine now. Not too fun to drive, it's very jerky when changing gears and it's really uncomfortable. My dad and I drove about an hour in it and we got out numb. After fixing it up a bit, she's running pretty good, but we still call it the Mercury "Mistake" because it is pretty much fail. The trunk for some reason floods when I open it up after it rains
Amazing Car
I've never had to put a dollar into repairing this car. It is absolutely amazing, I love the fuel economy, the pick up, the interior. Everything is in such amazing shape, and I've had this car for three years now, its almost 10 years old, and it drives like it's brand new! I recommend this car to anyone who's a Mercury/Ford Fan. This is one of the best cars they have ever made.
1998 Mercury Mystique 2.0L 5 Speed (Perfect College Car)
Got this car for college for $1600 back in August with 117k on it. It now has 126k and I gotta say I really am impressed with this car. Very spacious upfront, huge trunk for how small the car appears to be, the 2.0L with the 5 speed is an absolute blast, transmission is pretty responsive, the independent rear suspension adds a responsive handling characteristic that makes the car quite good in the corners, the mpg is incredible (rated at 21 city, I usually get 24-26, hwy rated at 32, driving 70 mph I get 35, 80-85 mph I get 32). Grew up driving camaros, f150s, expeditions, Datsun/Nissan Z cars, SRT4's and I gotta give props to this little car for the amount of fun it is.
Anonymous looking...a BLAST to drive
4 cyl Zetec with the CD4E automatic trans. Looking for a small but not cramped car, We chose a red Mystique. Although the styling isn't avant-garde, it is still an attractive car. The car had 108K miles when I test drove it. In spite of this, it was tight and was as devoid of squeaks and rattles as one could expect. What impressed me right away was how well it held the road. I took it around the perimeter of the GM Proving Grounds, got it up to about 55 mph and YANKED on the wheel, serpentine fashion. This car was absolutely stuck to the pavement. It is kinda light on horsepower, but it's the best everyday 4 door car I have ever driven.
mercury let me down
this was my first car it had 90k at the beginning. I drove it all over the place and still do. It's alright in the gas i have to fill it up every 5 days (i drive the car a lot) but i have done a lot of repairs in the past 4 years, timing belt, water pump , brakes, battery has been replaced. It all happened in the past 4 years. It has 160 k check engine light came on don't think is worth fixing it, also air bag light came up 2. Ive invested so much $$$ in this car when is totally not worth it, it has last this long just because of the repairs. Back seats are uncomfortable. times are hard and had no option to repair it. best advice don't buy it!
Sponsored cars related to the Mystique
Related Used 1998 Mercury Mystique Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner