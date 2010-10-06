Used 1998 Mercury Mystique for Sale Near Me

My parents got this car for my sister when she was 17 as a first car. The first day she drove it, when she drove faster than 45 the car started to buck, the transmission was slipping. We've put more money into this car then we paid for it. Now I'm 17 (she's almost 21 now) and it's mine now. Not too fun to drive, it's very jerky when changing gears and it's really uncomfortable. My dad and I drove about an hour in it and we got out numb. After fixing it up a bit, she's running pretty good, but we still call it the Mercury "Mistake" because it is pretty much fail. The trunk for some reason floods when I open it up after it rains

