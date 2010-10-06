Used 1998 Mercury Mystique for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Mystique searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mystique
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Mystique
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.152 Reviews
Report abuse
Buddi,06/10/2010
My parents got this car for my sister when she was 17 as a first car. The first day she drove it, when she drove faster than 45 the car started to buck, the transmission was slipping. We've put more money into this car then we paid for it. Now I'm 17 (she's almost 21 now) and it's mine now. Not too fun to drive, it's very jerky when changing gears and it's really uncomfortable. My dad and I drove about an hour in it and we got out numb. After fixing it up a bit, she's running pretty good, but we still call it the Mercury "Mistake" because it is pretty much fail. The trunk for some reason floods when I open it up after it rains
Related Mercury Mystique info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Frederick MD
- Used Mercury Milan Pittsburgh PA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Gilbert AZ
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Denver CO
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Fort Myers FL
- Used Mercury Milan Brooklyn NY
- Used Mercury Milan Naperville IL
- Used Mercury Milan Mesa AZ
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Washington DC
- Used Mercury Milan Bridgeport CT
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Reading PA
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Paterson NJ
- Used Mercury Mariner 2011 Cleveland OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon