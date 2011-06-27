Used 1996 Mercury Mystique Sedan Consumer Reviews
would NEVER own another!
My 96 has cost me over $8,000 to fix! Includes transmission, engine, timing belt pulleys, and cv joints! If you want to buy a new car, stay away from mystiques.
Under appreciated
This is one of the most underrated, most fun to drive cars out there. A sleeper and performance car in sheeps clothing. Ford just didn't know what they had (or the market didn't) - poor marketing. Paint and corrosion are great. Mine has been outside for 6 years; still looks great. Seats are super; locks you in. A real drivers car. I bought two!
Will be sad to see it go.
This has been a comfortable, mostly reliable vehicle. Main repairs: front wheel bearing, heater hoses, MAF sensor. Currently has 97000 miles, averages 28.9 mpg overall, not bad for an automatic. Lack of decent cupholders prevents a 10 for interior design. Will be sad to see it leave the driveway for the last time.
Now I understand the joke about Fords
This car was very reliable until I got a recall w/ a valve that has to do with emissions. It just constantly broke down every other month. I dumped about $6,700 into it until I got fed up and bought a new car. That by the way is a Pontiac. This was absolutely the worst car I ever owned and I owned 3 before this one. I always buy used and never experienced so many problems as this car had. It was a LEMON!!!!!!!!!
A sharp buy
I now have 128,000 miles on my 24 valve 2.5 V-6 engine and since this car and engine were made by mazda they have been very reliable. This car drives like a more expensive car and holds the road as if riding on train tracks. Great acceleration combined by good fuel economy + above average construction. Very tight car which i intend to drive into the ground.
Sponsored cars related to the Mystique
Related Used 1996 Mercury Mystique Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner