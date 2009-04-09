Used 1996 Mercury Mystique for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mystique
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Mystique
See all 20 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.920 Reviews
Report abuse
Tim,09/04/2009
My 96 has cost me over $8,000 to fix! Includes transmission, engine, timing belt pulleys, and cv joints! If you want to buy a new car, stay away from mystiques.
