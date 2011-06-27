Used 1996 Mercury Mystique Consumer Reviews

would NEVER own another! Tim , 09/04/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My 96 has cost me over $8,000 to fix! Includes transmission, engine, timing belt pulleys, and cv joints! If you want to buy a new car, stay away from mystiques. Report Abuse

Under appreciated flyzone , 05/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is one of the most underrated, most fun to drive cars out there. A sleeper and performance car in sheeps clothing. Ford just didn't know what they had (or the market didn't) - poor marketing. Paint and corrosion are great. Mine has been outside for 6 years; still looks great. Seats are super; locks you in. A real drivers car. I bought two! Report Abuse

Will be sad to see it go. midcoastme , 10/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This has been a comfortable, mostly reliable vehicle. Main repairs: front wheel bearing, heater hoses, MAF sensor. Currently has 97000 miles, averages 28.9 mpg overall, not bad for an automatic. Lack of decent cupholders prevents a 10 for interior design. Will be sad to see it leave the driveway for the last time. Report Abuse

Now I understand the joke about Fords rebecca.shrode@bovis , 01/05/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car was very reliable until I got a recall w/ a valve that has to do with emissions. It just constantly broke down every other month. I dumped about $6,700 into it until I got fed up and bought a new car. That by the way is a Pontiac. This was absolutely the worst car I ever owned and I owned 3 before this one. I always buy used and never experienced so many problems as this car had. It was a LEMON!!!!!!!!! Report Abuse