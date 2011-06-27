Used 1996 Mercury Mystique Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
would NEVER own another!

Tim, 09/04/2009
My 96 has cost me over $8,000 to fix! Includes transmission, engine, timing belt pulleys, and cv joints! If you want to buy a new car, stay away from mystiques.

Under appreciated

flyzone, 05/19/2002
This is one of the most underrated, most fun to drive cars out there. A sleeper and performance car in sheeps clothing. Ford just didn't know what they had (or the market didn't) - poor marketing. Paint and corrosion are great. Mine has been outside for 6 years; still looks great. Seats are super; locks you in. A real drivers car. I bought two!

Will be sad to see it go.

midcoastme, 10/20/2003
This has been a comfortable, mostly reliable vehicle. Main repairs: front wheel bearing, heater hoses, MAF sensor. Currently has 97000 miles, averages 28.9 mpg overall, not bad for an automatic. Lack of decent cupholders prevents a 10 for interior design. Will be sad to see it leave the driveway for the last time.

Now I understand the joke about Fords

rebecca.shrode@bovis, 01/05/2004
This car was very reliable until I got a recall w/ a valve that has to do with emissions. It just constantly broke down every other month. I dumped about $6,700 into it until I got fed up and bought a new car. That by the way is a Pontiac. This was absolutely the worst car I ever owned and I owned 3 before this one. I always buy used and never experienced so many problems as this car had. It was a LEMON!!!!!!!!!

A sharp buy

George, 05/30/2006
I now have 128,000 miles on my 24 valve 2.5 V-6 engine and since this car and engine were made by mazda they have been very reliable. This car drives like a more expensive car and holds the road as if riding on train tracks. Great acceleration combined by good fuel economy + above average construction. Very tight car which i intend to drive into the ground.

