Used 1999 Mercury Mountaineer SUV Consumer Reviews
1999 Mercury Mountaineer
The Mercury Mountaineer for the 1999 model year is a solid, fairly luxurious SUV entry from Ford Motor Company's Mercury division. The 5.0 L V8 is a gas-guzzler that despite only putting out 215 HP propels the nearly 4500-pound car well. The interior quality is fairly formidable, though its aesthetics are lacking. The cargo room of the Mountaineer allows it to function as the ideal vehicle to carry baseball, golf, or sporting equipment. The car is extremely reliable, far more so than the current mid-size SUV slate Ford offers. The fifteen-inch chrome wheels are aesthetically-pleasing as is the car's grille which sets it apart from its Ford Explorer sibling.
My favorite vehicle
I love this SUV. Bought it new, have over 170,000 miles on it and hope to get another 170,000 miles out of it. The 302 V8 does and pulls everything I ask it to. This SUV still turns heads and get compliments on it after 10 years of owning it. I also drive a Jeep Commander. For snow I still prefer the Mountaineer. Had the shocks replaced a month ago and ride is very stiff now. Hope it will smooth out with a little more miles on them.
crud
bought our 99 mountaineer about 3yrs ago had nothing but problems since within 6 months the number five injector started fouling repaired dont no how many times and it still fouled.every time time it goes for inspection it needs at least 400 dollars of repair.now just replaced upper ball joint and sway bar now the tire keeps wobbling. i hate this car want it gone thank god it's the wife's.
Very Reliable
I bought it at 32K miles and now it has 107K miles. Very reliable. The all-wheel-drive feature handles superbly in snow, ice, and rain. ABS is top-notch. Nice V8 power. The sound system and cruise controls on the steering wheel are an excellent touch. My only complaints have been a seat belt that pulls too tight, spotty FM reception about 25 miles outside Nashville city limits, and a rear-windshield wiper that never completely wipes the back glass.
Mountaineer
After looking at Explorers for a couple of weeks, we found that there were way too many options and interior and exterior colors. Finding a V8 with grey interior and good options was impossible. We found the Mountaineer to have all the upgrades we wanted and had more of a luxury feel. The head lights, tail lights, and grill set it apart from the Explorer. The V6 is powerful, but if you tow or just love power (like me), you have to get the 5.0 V8.
