Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

Everyone Should look at hybrid The Warner's , 12/12/2006 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We really have enjoyed this purchase nicest vehicle we have ever owned, got the premium package with all the toys so it is extra fun, along with the safety package for added security. Very satisfied with fuel economy have driven over 1000 miles in 1 week and fuel economy keeps getting better. If you have any doubts drive one yourself and you will be sold. Report Abuse

Going Hybrid is Easy! Y. Mangum , 09/13/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I just bought a Mercury Mariner last week and I love it so far. I had been looking for a Prius, and when I finally found one on a dealer lot, they were so rude and wouldn't even let me test drive it. I left their lot and found a BETTER hybrid the very same day -- my Mercury Mariner. It's beautiful compared to a Prius. Now, I don't even know why I even considered the Prius! The Mariner has SO much more room and is much more stylish. I've never owned a Mercury before, but I've owned the Ford brand and have been happy with those vehicles. I'm looking forward to being in my new Hybrid vehicle for a long time to come! Report Abuse

mercury mariner hybrid...AWESOME M. Hertz , 12/05/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The Mariner Hybrid gets great gas mileage, is great looking, comfortable, and handles the road beautifully. I searched far and wide for a family size vehicle with the best gas mileage. There was no other car that compared. The Mariner Hybrid is my second hybrid. I have driven the Honda Civic Hybrid for almost four years which is a great car also but is too small for all of us and our dog. Report Abuse

2007 my impression j , 09/25/2006 7 of 11 people found this review helpful good handling and mileage. adequate power but stupid navigator system (small screen, uses multiple cds to operate), no temperature indicator, a/c does not have thermostatic control, harsh ride, wheel adjustment does go high enough, and does not have electonic stability control (a must for a new car) Report Abuse