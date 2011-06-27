Used 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews
Edmunds is wrong
I see Edmunds has graciously given the GM a 6.5 where the owners have a 9.1. I will agree with the owners. Yes this car is outdated which caused me to keep looking. I kept coming back. It now has features no other car has, bench seats. All the newer cars have copied the Euros and the Japanese with bucket seats and hamster motors. These killed my back and I am not a senior citizen. My back does not hurt anymore and I actually look forward to going to work ( gliding to work). Flew to Las Vegas and road tripped it home at 27 MPG. I am getting 20.3 driving to work. My 08 Sentra only got 30. Edmunds, you keep your Acuras & Hondas with the narrow seats. My American bottom will be in an American car.
4 in a row!
I am about to buy my 4th Grand Marquis. First was a 1997. Need room for 4 adults, and trunk big enough for wheel chair, also wanted an V8 with posi-traction to pull my boat out every once in a while. It was trouble free all I ever did was change the oil. Sold it and the last I heard it has 240K miles on in and is still going. Bought a 2000. Same thing. Trouble free!Bought a 2005 have 90K on it and drove high speed highway driving. 24MPG and except for a broken cable in the drivers window it has been trouble free. All these cars are workhorses. The Best American made car as far as I am concerned. Also the best car for the money. Very sorry they have discontinued this winner!
tired of buzz boxes
I bought this after my Audi blew up. This car used was about the same price as to repair German engineering. I drive it on a whim and twenty minutes later fell in love with it. Faster more comfortable, definably a better experience. I won't even miss all the red led lighting on The Audi or the crazy maintenance costs. Car may look like a land yacht but it's really a Ford muscle car in disguise! Get em while ya can kids.
Make America Comfortable Again
Our family test drove a Lexus LS460, Audi A6, Equinox Premier, Avalon Limited, Infinity X50, Nissan Murano, Lincoln MKX, BMW Series 3, and Cadillac CTS. We don't drive on European Autobahns, Formula racetracks, through the alps, or off road. We don't talk on the phone, text, surf the net, listen to music, watch movies, eat fast food, play video games, look for restaurants, play the stock market, or drink Starbucks coffee while we drive. We drive defensively and try to avoid potholes, road blockages, road rage, inconsiderate, impatient, distracted drivers, and becoming a statistic. We don't like cameras that mask poor visibility caused by bad design, hatchbacks, oversized headrest, sunshades, micro-glass levels, and large pillars. We prefer seats that don't come equipped with a year's supply of Preparation H and require a "16 way power adjustment" to overcome what is an uncomfortable seat. We prefer a car that doesn't cost more than our house; doesn't talk back to us; doesn't have a mind of its own, and doesn't tells us hundreds of things we don't need to know, yet makes it difficult to determine our speed and fuel level. We prefer a genuinely powerful 8 cylinder 4 speed engine/transmission to "jacked-up" engine/transmissions that require a Cal Davis engineering degree to understand and a second mortgage to buy and maintain. Finally, We learned to look for cars that Edmund dissed and avoid cars they kissed. Each to his own. My family voted unanimously to keep our Grand Marquis, Likewise, we agreed that we would not exchange it for any of the cars we tested in an even swap.
What you see is what you get
Lots of bang for your buck with this one. Even though it's a throwback to the 70s (same platform since late 70s) and the sheet metal is virtually the same for the last 15-20 years; the simplicity of owing this vehicle, the reliability and comfort that comes with it can't be matched. If you're looking for a car that rides good, is big and comfortable, this is your car.
