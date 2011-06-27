  1. Home
Used 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis Wagon Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$786 - $1,832
My Land Yatch

landyatchcapt, 07/12/2013
I got this car through a trade, I traded my 1968 ford custom 2dr sedan for another land boat. :P I wanted comfort, a heater, and a decent sound system, which I got. Lovingly named Martha, she isn't that fast, the 4 speed does the engine no justice at all, the gas mileage is awful but you get a lot of torque. The torque how ever on any slick surface dry, wet, or icy with send your back wheels spinning and/or you sliding. Cant begin to tell you how many times I've power slide into a lane as I pull out into traffic, I probably looks cool on the outside, but scares the bejeebers out of me. I only replaced, the alternator, headlight switch and blinker switch. Bad: Acceleration/speed and mpg

My first car

412scott, 08/05/2011
It was truly like driving a boat, with luxury leather seats. A massive adventure in snow due to the rear wheel drive, though. Always had room for a drum set or musical equipment, or a bunch of friends. Steering felt like a huge delay between when you turned the wheel and when the car actually went the direction you aimed it. This car taught me to drive safely, because if I didn't, I was likely going to crash and take out a few other drivers with me.

