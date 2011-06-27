Estimated values
1993 Volkswagen Passat GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,334
|$1,740
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,534
|Average
|$374
|$861
|$1,123
|Rough
|$233
|$546
|$712
Estimated values
1993 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Estimated values
1993 Volkswagen Passat GL 4dr Wagon with no options
Estimated values
1993 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Wagon with no options
