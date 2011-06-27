  1. Home
1994 Mercury Capri Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A passenger airbag is added. A new suspension on the XR2 improves handling. Both trim levels get a freshened exterior. Slow sales make this the final year for this car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercury Capri.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love this car
redcap,01/10/2008
I purchased my Capri in 1996 and drove it for a few years as my only car. I had some foot issues and had to stop driving stick so the car sat - fell into disrepair but I would not part with it. I still kept the engine up and my service man thought I was nuts but he obliged. This year, I had surgery and I am now going to drive her again. I just had her restored to her former glory and she is like a brand new car. I look forward to driving her (nice days only - she's deserving of it) She is stored for winter and will only see sunshine going forward.
Fun little car
binhgirl,05/07/2002
This is a fun little car. Very economical and good for driving around town. The only problems with it where the pop up head lights. A surprising amount of room in side and in the trunk for its size. Also the nice feature of the back seat folding down and being able to extend long items into the trunk. Also, sometimes parts can be expensive as they where all made at the plant in Australia.
Love it too much.
drbob,04/18/2007
I bought my Capri in 1998. What a fun car to drive. I have had many convertibles and none seem to have that "Fun Factor". I have had minimal problems with my '94. Dependable Mazda engine keeps it running smooth. A real bargin at todays prices. With the limited production run of the Capri's (approx 55,000), and fuel costs going through the roof, this is one roadster that will be rising in price soon. Great car to fix up since it is so inexpensive. Get one and enjoy!
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5750 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
