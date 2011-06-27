1994 Mercury Capri Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,793
Used Capri for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A passenger airbag is added. A new suspension on the XR2 improves handling. Both trim levels get a freshened exterior. Slow sales make this the final year for this car.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercury Capri.
Most helpful consumer reviews
redcap,01/10/2008
I purchased my Capri in 1996 and drove it for a few years as my only car. I had some foot issues and had to stop driving stick so the car sat - fell into disrepair but I would not part with it. I still kept the engine up and my service man thought I was nuts but he obliged. This year, I had surgery and I am now going to drive her again. I just had her restored to her former glory and she is like a brand new car. I look forward to driving her (nice days only - she's deserving of it) She is stored for winter and will only see sunshine going forward.
binhgirl,05/07/2002
This is a fun little car. Very economical and good for driving around town. The only problems with it where the pop up head lights. A surprising amount of room in side and in the trunk for its size. Also the nice feature of the back seat folding down and being able to extend long items into the trunk. Also, sometimes parts can be expensive as they where all made at the plant in Australia.
drbob,04/18/2007
I bought my Capri in 1998. What a fun car to drive. I have had many convertibles and none seem to have that "Fun Factor". I have had minimal problems with my '94. Dependable Mazda engine keeps it running smooth. A real bargin at todays prices. With the limited production run of the Capri's (approx 55,000), and fuel costs going through the roof, this is one roadster that will be rising in price soon. Great car to fix up since it is so inexpensive. Get one and enjoy!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Mercury Capri features & specs
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Capri
Related Used 1994 Mercury Capri info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019