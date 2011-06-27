  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercury Capri XR2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)233.1/288.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.4 in.
Rear leg room25.8 in.
Measurements
Length167.1 in.
Curb weight2423 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.6 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base94.7 in.
Width64.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Argon Silver Metallic
  • Dynamic White
  • Reef Green Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Lemans Red
