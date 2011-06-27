Used 1993 Mercury Capri XR2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Capri
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)233.1/288.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Measurements
Height50.2 in.
Wheel base94.7 in.
Length166.1 in.
Width64.6 in.
Curb weight2404 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stratosphere Blue
  • Cardinal Red
  • Marine Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Everglade Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Charcoal Clearcoat Metallic
