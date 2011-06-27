Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews

Slk 230 should you buy one??? benz2000B , 05/30/2009 29 of 30 people found this review helpful The answer to the question his hell yeah!! This car is great. I've owned by benz for 2yrs. It's a lot of fun and always, always gets compliments on it's look. It drives great with surprising acceleration. People seem to want to challenge you when they pull next to you just to see u take off. Love the car would recommend to anyone looking. Very reliable and you get what you expect. Never had to do anything other than change a spark plug. Take care of it! Baby it! This car will run for ever. Top was slow at first. Spent $30 for hydrolic fluid, never had a problem since. If you take care of a car than you will love this. If you r a person that changes oil every 20-30k don't even think of this Report Abuse

SLK 230 Ward , 02/26/2002 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Great car if you want a solid, smooth handling sports car. Plenty of pep, but not enough to get you in trouble. Motorized top is exceptional. Fantastic workmanship inside and out. Not a car for you if you want an all-out racer, but great if you want to cruise in style and confort Report Abuse

Great car, I love it! Louise , 09/23/2017 SLK230 Kompressor 2dr Convertible 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My Mercedes SLK 230 is now 19 years old. I love this car; it zips up and down the curvy mountain roads where I live. The hard top convertible keeps working; I bought extra insurance from the dealer because I thought that could not happen, but it did. The design of the front bumper is the only thing that is flawed; it is so low it goes over parking curbs but does not come back without tearing the plastic. The trunk space is incredible; I can easily carry large backpacks, or a set of 100 cu ft SCUBA tanks and lots of accessories with even putting up the top. With the top up the space is enormous. This is a great car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun car Rick71 , 03/16/2007 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought this car used, and very much in love with it. I traded a 2001 Caddy Deville in for it and glad I did. No the SLK doesn't have 275 hp or 300 lbs of torque,no power, heated seats but it's also not a Caddy. In all honesty I dont miss all the gadgets the Caddy had because I never used them ( well maybe the heated seats). Being able to take curves 3 times as fast as the Caddy, getting 25 mph intown compared to 17, and filling up a lot less often and alot less money is worth it. Having a hard top that fold and hides in the trunk helps too. Even though the SLK has almost 100 less hp and torque it weighs about a ton less and is alot quicker and with the speed limiter not set at 111. Fun car. Report Abuse