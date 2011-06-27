Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 65 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Ultimate everything
Having owned a SL550 and SL63 in the past, there is no comparison to the 2017 SL65. I saw this car in early 2016 while attending an AMG Driving School and it was parked in the Pit Garage and I though it the best looking car made by Mercedes. Problem, it was $235,000. Jump ahead to 2019 and I was able to purchase the same car for less than half the price new. With 18,000 miles and serviced regularly by Mercedes this car is exceptional. The vehicle looks brand new and runs with no problems detected. The ride is a tad stiff, but who cares when you step on the gas the back tires will smoke them if not careful. Extended warranties other than Mercedes are available and I would not own one without one. They are a rarity. The transmission is so smooth that you don't feel the up or down shift, but you can hear the engine pitch change or watch the AMG Instrument cluster as it reads out the gears as they change. Five star for sure.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the SL-Class
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 65 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner