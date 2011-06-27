Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 65 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Grant Weiler , 12/29/2019 SL 65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)

Having owned a SL550 and SL63 in the past, there is no comparison to the 2017 SL65. I saw this car in early 2016 while attending an AMG Driving School and it was parked in the Pit Garage and I though it the best looking car made by Mercedes. Problem, it was $235,000. Jump ahead to 2019 and I was able to purchase the same car for less than half the price new. With 18,000 miles and serviced regularly by Mercedes this car is exceptional. The vehicle looks brand new and runs with no problems detected. The ride is a tad stiff, but who cares when you step on the gas the back tires will smoke them if not careful. Extended warranties other than Mercedes are available and I would not own one without one. They are a rarity. The transmission is so smooth that you don't feel the up or down shift, but you can hear the engine pitch change or watch the AMG Instrument cluster as it reads out the gears as they change. Five star for sure.