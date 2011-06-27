Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

POORLY BUILT CAR HERB , 07/16/2015 SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 48 of 49 people found this review helpful Just sold my 2003 SL 500 Designo had it for 7 years too many trips to the dealer for repairs a car with only 3300 miles had more problems than it should have had for a supposed quality car.Dealer told me don't keep this car without a warrantee at cost of $6800.00 The car lost to much value when sold.This car is a money pit needs expensive repairs every month. Great looking but not reliable stay away. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Makes a GREAT PLANTER lemonade , 09/15/2003 21 of 21 people found this review helpful The concept was fabulous.The exterior fabulous.The fun driving fabulous. However it looses its appeal after the 9th time it is in for repairs within a few months. It really lost its appeal when the Designo edition $103,000 began to smell. A pungent cat urine (as described by dealer- I don't have a cat) odor so foul it burned your eyes & throat. Six months more of repairs and interior replacements...it still stinks. Numerous calls to the manufacturer (because the dealer CANNOT? do anything except let me BUY my way out of the car) still no response! Report Abuse

SL made a bit better Dave , 09/12/2018 SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought my 03 SL500 5 years ago and it had roughly 70,000 miles on it. The 1st issue was a plastic part in the shifter box, almost got stuck in San Diego when it broke and it would jot shift into any gear, so looked it up and followed the directions, I took the shift knob off and beat the shifter with a 3lb slept and smacked it a few times and it did allow me to shift ( just make sure you do not put back into park ), once home pulled console apart, took shifter box out and replace broken plastic with a replacement made from alluminum one and put it back together. The next issue was with the suspension, had the dash light up a few times telling me car was low but it wasn't, then had RR shock leaking and they said they wanted 1600 for a shock, actually found a place that makes a conversion coil over, so I did that on all corners, they new suspension cost me 1200 and they bought the old shocks back from me for 400 each, so now it's in sport mode all the time ( I live in AZ and will not be driving in snow or putting chains on ). Replaced the AC compressor, so that was a grand, and now I had an altornator go out and also took the BCM with it so between those 2 parts it's about 1100. So all in all it hasn't been any worse then any other vehicle, but it sure is a lot more fun to drive and gets way more looks and compliments, I spend most of the week driving a F150 of F350 so getting in the car that small and that close to the road is a big change ------ it's a nice toy Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Oh damn its broke again. jagboi1967 , 06/21/2015 SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 45 of 48 people found this review helpful Seems like this car has been in the shop more than it has been on the road the last 2 years I bought the car 2.5 years ago with 80,000 miles on it. It now has 100,590 It has a ton of service records on it. If its not the ABC going down its the SRS system or this week its the SOS flashing and then the trunk will not open and now the AC has quit and the shop says its going to be expensive to fix. Its just one thing after another. Thinking about parking it in the front yard and filling it with dirt and making it a very expensive planter. Report Abuse