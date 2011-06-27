Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Excellent & Fun
I have owned numerous convertibles. This one is no sports car but is a superb touring open car. It is fast, fun, comfortable, and a joy to ride in the hill country of Texas. It is not great on snow or ice. Mine is a silver Arrow and is exceptional. It weighs as much as my Suburban but is a lot more fun to drive. If you can find one get it and enjoy the ride
Supercar for Corolla Money!!
Just purchased my 5th SL and might be the best. Full option 2002 model with 152000 kms and appears tight as a drum. The FSH and one lady owner might help, plus she never lowered the roof during ownership!! Love the Radar Cruise and cooled seats here in Dubai, had 2 Sl55's 02 and 04, but felt they always wanted to blast down the road and noisy. Loved them but never in love with them. I think for just short of £7000, there is nothing better to play in the Sun.... Everything works, except the Pulse seats (common fault ) will see what the dealer estimates next week, but was not a deal breaker. You need to have it inspected, especially the hydraulic susphension before you buy as I did.
200 SL500 Silver Arrow - last handbuilt
I've had this car for almost one year and with 5K miles, not a single problem. From what I understand this is one of the last mostly hand-assembled models of it's class. I like the new 2003 style, but my 2002 Silver Arrow is a classic car and I love it.
Best SL I Have Ever Owned
This is my third SL roadster and is absolutely the finest. It is a 2002 SL500 Special Limited Edition "Silver Arrow" with special silver ultra-metalic paint,special six spoke 18-inch alloy wheels and an interior with two-tone silver and black NAPA leather with black bird's eye maple wood trim. With this interior you know you are sitting in the most exquisite roadster in the world. Best of all the SL performance is flawless. When this car is delivered to you it is perfection. The 5.0-liter V8 is smooth and powerful. I had the opportunity to order a 2003 SL500 instead of buying my 2002, but I still love my Silver Arrow.
"Silver Arrow", as good as it gets
I recently bought a 2002 "Silver Arrow" with only 16,500 miles on it and I am absolutely delighted! The car is all I could ever hope for and has the feeling that only a well built ,heavy roadster can provide to it's driver. I drove several SL's before deciding on the "Silver Arrow" and although all of them were excellent,the "Arrow" just plainly had them all beat in the looks department. The interior appointments and special features made me appreciate all the more, the quality of such a wonderful vehicle.A nyone wishing to purchase a quality SL would do well to look into the "Silver Arrow" version, I know they will not be disappointed, I certainly wasn't !
