Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

MB's Finest! MThompson , 12/04/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is the first Mercedes I have owned and I do not believe I will ever own another type of vehicle. Both interior and exterior design are excellent and the overall quality is exceptional. The handling and reliability far exceed any expectations. This is a true driver's car! Definitely worth the price! This car is rock solid - built like a tank but handles like a sports car - feels very safe. The mechanics of the soft- top and ease with getting the hard-top in place are a true testimate to Mercedes fine engineering capabilities. Report Abuse

My SL500 is my baby! jmarichard@yahoo.com , 12/22/2015 SL500 2dr Convertible 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned this car since 2001 and I can say that it is still a thrill to drive every time I get behind the wheel. This car has been super reliable and almost maintenance free. Just regular care as you would do with any car, and no major repairs. She has a little over 80K miles on her now, and still runs like new. I also own an '06 C55 AMG as my daily driver. Very fast and stiff ride. Also enjoyable, but I would take the SL500 any day, if I had to choose just one. I love how this site has 100% 5 star ratings from owners of this car. I totally understand it too. Cheers! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LUV this car Jimbo , 11/03/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought car 2 years ago with 13,000 miles on odometer. May have paid too much from dealer but what a great car! Knowing repair cost can be expensive I opted for extended warranty-waste of money so far. Great power, smooth ride, classic design, handles well. Probably be buried in this auto. Report Abuse

You should own a V12 once in your life! BillC , 08/03/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Just bought this beautiful SL600 Sport, all black. With only 52k miles it drives like a new car! After considerable research, I went with the 48 valve V 12 because the newer bi- turbo versions are much less reliable and have far more plastic. If you drive one, you will fall in love with it. Driving reasonably I am getting 17 mpg with 70% around town, 30% highway, what a nice surprise for a 400 hp V-12. These cars had 1 man who built each engine and the smooth delivery of power has to be felt to be believed. I know they are expensive to repair, the drive is worth it though. Awesome stereo with Sirius radio (highly recommended). Just driving the car feels special.~$125k when new. A bargain now! Report Abuse