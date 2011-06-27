Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

mjeagent , 09/10/2012

Traded my 2012 Audi A8L. My Audi was a great car but when you compare it to the look of the 2012 S Class AMG there is no comparison. Then you add the engine comparison and the decision is easy. Only have 200 miles in the car but I can tell you that it is built like a tank, drives like your on glass, and sounds like a dream - both the exhaust note and the bang & olufsen stereo system. That's actually one option that one should not pass up. The sound system is AMAZING. I've had 40+ cars with all sorts of sound systems and this one blows all others away. The price is one that you take with a lump in the throat as the Audi A8 I was trading had a sticker price of $104,000 - $50k lower than S63.