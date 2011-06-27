  1. Home
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Overpriced peice of junk, should of bought the BMW

Sarah Howe, 01/29/2017
S63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A)
Constantly breaking down, always in the shop! I recommend buying the BMW instead. This car was a waste of money, I regret purchasing it.

