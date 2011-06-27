  1. Home
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Super Sedan

walter, 06/02/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I had this car for a 7months. This car has the best utilization for a super car. I considered Porsche 911 turbo, Audi R8, and Ferrari F430, but with a family, those cars are unacceptable. Considered Alpina B7 but, shaky reliability and it being non-factory car, I disqualified it from my list. I opted for S65 AMG for performance and 4 door convenience. I have not regretted choosing this over Porsches or Ferraris. Until Porsche Panamera or Ferrari comes with a four door sedan, this car has no competition. Plus reliability wise, MB is a far better choice. For now, this is the only choice for supersedan.

