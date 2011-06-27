Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Simply Awesome! tommy2skis , 06/08/2014 29 of 29 people found this review helpful This is my 5th Mercedes S Class and my 12th Mercedes. I have owned my share of Bimmers, Porsches, Lincolns, Caddys, Land Rovers and other luxury rides and I keep coming back to a Benz. A several year old, low mile, S Class, is the best car buy on the planet. Who in their right mind would spend upwards of $75,000 for a Lexus, Infiniti, BMW, or any other NEW luxury ride, when you can purchase a well sorted and well maintained pre-owned S Class for under $35,000 with a comprehensive warranty? I have put over 175,000 miles on two S Class Benz's, without any significant expenses other than normal service. I just spent over $7,000 on my 4 year old Grand Cherokee with under 100K on the odometer. Report Abuse

My s 55 AMG ( sleeper) eats fast cars Dailey! Brent Cale , 02/03/2017 S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful After lots of research and back an forth with the buyer. I picked up my dream car. These car go for close to 100 thousand, I stole it for under 19,000. The test drive was out of this world,nothing better than gettin thrown in your seat when you hit the pedal. A smile will hit your face and stay on your face for quite some time. This car is such a delite to drive, you don't have to be that guy/girl who get stuck behind the slow guy doing the speed limit in the fast lane. You can kindly hit the pedal a pass him and signal to get in front of him or her. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First MB TomB , 09/03/2010 3 of 5 people found this review helpful The S55 AMG was the only MB car I would buy, it has everything I want, but there are some annoyances such as: 1)cooled seats are a joke 2)no touch screen NAV, current unit is out of date 3)dash gauges are boring/outdated 4)key fob remote is IR(short distance) and not radio waves, so I have to go to the driver's door in order to unlock it, then go to trunk to put items in. 5)need to find an independent mechanic, otherwise you will have a miserable time at OEM dealerships, and pay 2-3x more per repair. 6)no back up sensors as standard equip!!, This car is over engineered and exp. Report Abuse

OK Car Dr. Yamini , 04/15/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great engine and smooth ride by the overall chassis dynamics are very poor. The chassis and transmission can not keep pace with the engine. Report Abuse