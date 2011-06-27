Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Simply Awesome!
This is my 5th Mercedes S Class and my 12th Mercedes. I have owned my share of Bimmers, Porsches, Lincolns, Caddys, Land Rovers and other luxury rides and I keep coming back to a Benz. A several year old, low mile, S Class, is the best car buy on the planet. Who in their right mind would spend upwards of $75,000 for a Lexus, Infiniti, BMW, or any other NEW luxury ride, when you can purchase a well sorted and well maintained pre-owned S Class for under $35,000 with a comprehensive warranty? I have put over 175,000 miles on two S Class Benz's, without any significant expenses other than normal service. I just spent over $7,000 on my 4 year old Grand Cherokee with under 100K on the odometer.
My s 55 AMG ( sleeper) eats fast cars Dailey!
After lots of research and back an forth with the buyer. I picked up my dream car. These car go for close to 100 thousand, I stole it for under 19,000. The test drive was out of this world,nothing better than gettin thrown in your seat when you hit the pedal. A smile will hit your face and stay on your face for quite some time. This car is such a delite to drive, you don't have to be that guy/girl who get stuck behind the slow guy doing the speed limit in the fast lane. You can kindly hit the pedal a pass him and signal to get in front of him or her.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First MB
The S55 AMG was the only MB car I would buy, it has everything I want, but there are some annoyances such as: 1)cooled seats are a joke 2)no touch screen NAV, current unit is out of date 3)dash gauges are boring/outdated 4)key fob remote is IR(short distance) and not radio waves, so I have to go to the driver's door in order to unlock it, then go to trunk to put items in. 5)need to find an independent mechanic, otherwise you will have a miserable time at OEM dealerships, and pay 2-3x more per repair. 6)no back up sensors as standard equip!!, This car is over engineered and exp.
OK Car
Great engine and smooth ride by the overall chassis dynamics are very poor. The chassis and transmission can not keep pace with the engine.
Review of an S55 AMG
The car is very smooth and accelerates rapidly. At high speedon the highway, I could not hear the engine sound nor the wind outside. Comfortable and spacious. Takes sharp corners easily. I would recommend this car to any one looking for a luxurious ride and all around comfort!
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner