Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Plan to drive for quite some time.....
Since purchase it has been a blast to drive. Hopeful the balanced engine translates into long life as that is the only way I am every going to get my money out it! '03+ S55 probably faster due to supercharger, but I could not stand to even think what a supercharger would cost down the line. Really enjoy the machine, great ride/fast ride. I confide I still don't feel like I "fit in" an S55 but hopeful my ego will catch up with the wheels.
German Engineering
Excellent Car, luxury with lots of power and reliability.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Best In The World !!!
This is probably the best car in the world. Lots of features, mind-blowing performance and breathtaking looks. A benchmark. The benchmark !!!
SUPER DUPER AMG
THE BEST CAR ON THE MARKET..... WELL WORTH THE MONEY I SPENT
