Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Plan to drive for quite some time.....

pal, 10/23/2005
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Since purchase it has been a blast to drive. Hopeful the balanced engine translates into long life as that is the only way I am every going to get my money out it! '03+ S55 probably faster due to supercharger, but I could not stand to even think what a supercharger would cost down the line. Really enjoy the machine, great ride/fast ride. I confide I still don't feel like I "fit in" an S55 but hopeful my ego will catch up with the wheels.

German Engineering

h keilo, 02/14/2017
S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Excellent Car, luxury with lots of power and reliability.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great Car

Irvin Chuck, 03/02/2002
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The Best In The World !!!

Sanjeev , 05/20/2002
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is probably the best car in the world. Lots of features, mind-blowing performance and breathtaking looks. A benchmark. The benchmark !!!

SUPER DUPER AMG

RON, 06/26/2002
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

THE BEST CAR ON THE MARKET..... WELL WORTH THE MONEY I SPENT

