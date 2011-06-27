Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

pal , 10/23/2005

Since purchase it has been a blast to drive. Hopeful the balanced engine translates into long life as that is the only way I am every going to get my money out it! '03+ S55 probably faster due to supercharger, but I could not stand to even think what a supercharger would cost down the line. Really enjoy the machine, great ride/fast ride. I confide I still don't feel like I "fit in" an S55 but hopeful my ego will catch up with the wheels.