Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews

Extremely pleased I chose ML350 over BMW's X5 RCA , 10/07/2015 ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 49 of 50 people found this review helpful The safety features on this car are fantastic. It aces the NHIS safety tests and scored Top Pick in safety, which is one of the main reasons I even looked at the Mercedes brand (which I had otherwise always associated with an older generation). I'm glad I looked though! I was very close to buying a 2013 X5 (last in that generation/platform; 2014 model is noted on review sites as having lots of electrical issues), but heard from a MB-owning friend that he's come to like his ML above the more expensive BMW he also drives (which, he admits, is a more fun driving experience). So I looked at MBs.... first the GL (too big for us), then the ML350 (certified pre-owned from dealer, 2013 bluetec model) . Felt that the gas version lacked torque, felt a little sluggish. So I was *about* to go back to the BMW dealer when MB dealer suggested I test drive the diesel. Wow. WOW! The car grips and feels like you've strapped a booster rocket to your back as it accelerates. As they say, "you read about horsepower, but you feel torque." And, MPG is much better... Ok, back to safety: aside from pre-safe and some of the other standard safety features one would expect from a luxury SUV, I have the driver assistance package on mine which is excellent. Blindspot, for example, doesn't just light up a triangle on the mirror like the Volvo XC90 does, the car notices if you're planning on moving over and if there is someone still in your blindspot an audible alert beeps at you. It's like having a co-pilot drive with you. It also has lane-keeping assist, drowsiness detect, etc etc. Being new to the MB family I find new things every day that the dealer didn't even tell me about that I've come to love ... for example, I have keyless entry which also lets me close window and pano (and lock doors) by touching a special spot on the handle; no need to start the car back up to close forgotten windows! My only complaint is the COMAND system. It's ok, but certainly not great. The new X5 screen (or the new GLEs for that matter) is *much* better. Nav works fine but I still find I just use my iphone & google maps to get me to where I need to go (to be honest, I did that in the '16 model X5s I rented as well...). Overall I couldn't be more satisfied with this vehicle. Highly recommended as a safe, comfortable SUV that feels like it can take you up a snowy mountain on a winding dirt road, cruises great on highway, and looks good while doing it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great & pricey mid size SUV treydrier , 04/27/2014 43 of 44 people found this review helpful I've owned (leased) the ML for a few months now. I turned in a GL which is a full size SUV. What I like: The ML has a great ride and very easy steering. For those who like a tight steering wheel, buy a BMW. This ML is very easy to drive. I also upgraded to the Harmon Kardon stereo and it is worth the money - crisp and clear with a nice mid range. The ride of the ML is very comfortable. Again, if you like a sporty ride, look else where. I appreciate the comfortable ride, comfortable seats and quietness in the cabin. In addition, the quality of the materials in the cabin are what you would expect from Mercedes Benz. What's not to like: The exterior styling and price. Report Abuse

Great Car to own / drive. Scheduled Service Costly linwood walker , 03/11/2016 ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful ll and all very satisfied with exception of maintenance cost. When you go to a Mercedes Benz dealer be prepared to sacrifice a Kidney. The charges are out rages. You pay several hundreds of dollars for service like a oil / filter change. Compared to a regular car you get the feeling Mercedes is bending you over because you are driving a Mercedes. Other than the service rip off I feel this is a great vehicle and would buy the newer model when I trade in. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2013 Blue Tec engine issues Miro , 08/19/2018 ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Great driving, instruments ergonomics and logically fits to me 100%. Was so happy with 27.3 miles/gallon in city. Get over 630 miles on highway easy.Have 63990 miles on. Service expensive but they change everything every time I went, so I hoped it would run forever with always new parts placed in. Rear break burned out; due to excellent engineering I replaced it myself in 15 seconds, bulb costs $.99. But then diesel engine seems to be deal killer. Leaking oil, damaging intake, $2,500 for repair, need to take engine out. 3 months later engine light announced blue urea heater failure, $2,200. Just to read an error on dealer's computer, plug it in computer - like I just want to know whats wrong - $ 150. My friend has S model with same diesel engine and he needs repair and maintenance for $7,000. My impression is that ML bluetec is a great car with excellent ergonomics and logical instrumentation, shift on steering column I love. But seems too expensive to maintain. I paid over $61,000 for new one, cant even tow anything. Mercedes puts small cooling units and if you want to tow ,conversion cooling kit is $4,400. Diesel was made with torque to tow, right? I am disappointed in the "Best or nothing", as it doesn't last no matter how perfectly you maintain it. Maybe is just my diesel engine choice. This is my first and last Mercedes. Im not that rich to pay for luxury service and frequent repairs where cheapest one is 2Gs. I am sure Mercedes has received bad feedback about turbo-diesels overkilled with emission internal devices, but they definitively let us know and asked premium price for engine that is to fail and shot down anytime. 2/28/2019 Required repairs on emission control parts. Expensive. Plastics broke off glove box and sunroof. Scratched from parking in garage. Drives very solid and improved combined MPG to 29, it is a good SUV. 72000 miles. Im not committed to dealers appointments anymore. Changing oil every 5.000 miles. Thats it. Will drive as long as it will let me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse