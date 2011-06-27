Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Hot, Fast, Agile Cayenne Turbo Killer.
Great fit and finish. Fast 0-60 mph 4.4 sec. Rides like it is on rails. Handles like my M5. Solid with great corning on the twisting roads. Great seats and Harmon Kardon sounds system. Passing and power unlimited.
Much better than Porsche
I purchased the AMG63 for my wife to replace her Porsche Cayanne S. She was hesitant because she really loved her Porsche, but after driving it for few days she fell in love with it. The ML63 is so much fun to drive that I almost like it more than my CLK AMG convertible. I cannot imagine anyone not liking this SUV. If you have $95,000 to spare there is no better family car to have. I guarantee it.
Worst car I have ever purchased
Purchased the car new, 2008. After 11 months the car stalled out on me while driving! I brought it to MB and they told me they fixed it. Happened again and again. Life threatening problem! I tried to get MB to switch out the car but no way. Too much to ask, being safe! MB put new tires on the vehicle and the back tire leaks bad. They can't fix a tire either! I have brought the car in I can't count how many times. Still leaks! Car swerves all over the place. Horrible service, MB corporate doesn't care about us either. Only the $$$$$. I went back to BMW. The "7" handles like a dream and I don't feel like I am putting my family's life in harms way. Never again Mercedes!
Sponsored cars related to the M-Class
Related Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner