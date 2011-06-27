  1. Home
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(33%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Hot, Fast, Agile Cayenne Turbo Killer.

frankthemerc, 10/15/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Great fit and finish. Fast 0-60 mph 4.4 sec. Rides like it is on rails. Handles like my M5. Solid with great corning on the twisting roads. Great seats and Harmon Kardon sounds system. Passing and power unlimited.

Much better than Porsche

Ultimate Machine, 04/09/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased the AMG63 for my wife to replace her Porsche Cayanne S. She was hesitant because she really loved her Porsche, but after driving it for few days she fell in love with it. The ML63 is so much fun to drive that I almost like it more than my CLK AMG convertible. I cannot imagine anyone not liking this SUV. If you have $95,000 to spare there is no better family car to have. I guarantee it.

Worst car I have ever purchased

BJR, 10/06/2010
15 of 22 people found this review helpful

Purchased the car new, 2008. After 11 months the car stalled out on me while driving! I brought it to MB and they told me they fixed it. Happened again and again. Life threatening problem! I tried to get MB to switch out the car but no way. Too much to ask, being safe! MB put new tires on the vehicle and the back tire leaks bad. They can't fix a tire either! I have brought the car in I can't count how many times. Still leaks! Car swerves all over the place. Horrible service, MB corporate doesn't care about us either. Only the $$$$$. I went back to BMW. The "7" handles like a dream and I don't feel like I am putting my family's life in harms way. Never again Mercedes!

