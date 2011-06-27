Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

I purchased the AMG63 for my wife to replace her Porsche Cayanne S. She was hesitant because she really loved her Porsche, but after driving it for few days she fell in love with it. The ML63 is so much fun to drive that I almost like it more than my CLK AMG convertible. I cannot imagine anyone not liking this SUV. If you have $95,000 to spare there is no better family car to have. I guarantee it.

BJR , 10/06/2010

15 of 22 people found this review helpful

Purchased the car new, 2008. After 11 months the car stalled out on me while driving! I brought it to MB and they told me they fixed it. Happened again and again. Life threatening problem! I tried to get MB to switch out the car but no way. Too much to ask, being safe! MB put new tires on the vehicle and the back tire leaks bad. They can't fix a tire either! I have brought the car in I can't count how many times. Still leaks! Car swerves all over the place. Horrible service, MB corporate doesn't care about us either. Only the $$$$$. I went back to BMW. The "7" handles like a dream and I don't feel like I am putting my family's life in harms way. Never again Mercedes!