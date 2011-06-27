2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

I just bought this SUV so I am just learning all it can do. The coolest thing about it is the voice-activated commands. I’ve had earlier voice-activated interfaces but they didn’t work that well. This one works. If you have an Apple you’re familiar with Siri. Here you say “Hey Mercedes”. The voice says how can I help you? You say navigate to (wherever) and the navigation routes you to (wherever). You say turn on heated seats, the car turns on the heated seats. You say call (someone in your contacts), the call calls that person. Etc, Etc. Very Cool.

Car Enthusiast/Mother , 11/27/2019 GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have tried parting with the MB GL series, but I keep getting lured back in all good ways. This is my fourth GL series (eighth MB), and not because I lack creativity or dislike change. I have researched and test driven most luxury SUVs looking for an equitable alternative, to no avail. First and foremost, no other car matches the safety features of a Mercedes Benz. Period. Other brands tend to rollout the same safety features 7-10 years behind MB. As a parent whose priority is to keep our kids safe this could well be the end of the discussion, but let’s keep going for the sake of fun. In addition to groundbreaking technology that has consistently worked and kept our family safe (Driver Assist, PreSafe, etc.), the GLS450 offers the most comfortable and luxurious ride, whether you are looking for smooth sailing or the excitement of sports cornering and braking, all adjustable via touchscreen or voice command. “Hey Mercedes” is our new “Alexa,” always ready to give guidance, change ride settings, or simply adjust the interior ambient colors to match the family mood. The new infosystem takes a bit getting used to, not because it is difficult to understand, but because there are so many options and ways to get to the information you need. What I do miss from my old GLS is the recessed sunglass holder above the rearview mirror, but based on all that I’ve gained in return, I don’t mind finding a new pad for my shades. Favorite features: safety, safety, safety. Driver Assist, Attention Assist, PreSAFE (front/rear/sound), all wheel drive, MICHELIN tires (finally!), adaptive lighting, image quality of 360 view camera and ease of use/parking. Soft door close, openness of a panorama roof and the cave feel when the roof shades are closed, no-fuss bumper to bumper warranty, same color interior headliner, reliability, service loaner. Cons: the GL is a heavy car and there is a price to pay for its “sedan-like” handling and that is wear and tear of brakes and tires. Visibility is slightly worse in MY2020, but still better than other cars and not an issue for driving safely. No sports appearance package. The verdict is still out on the captains’ chairs configuration. Past cars owned: 2017 MB GSL450 2014 MB GL550 2010 MB GL450 2007 MB E350 2007 MB ML350 2004 MB E350 2001 MB C300 1999 BMW 325 1996 BMW M3 1994 Ferrari 348 1992 BMW 325 1989 Range Rover