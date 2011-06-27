2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid Consumer Reviews

What a Ride! John , 11/11/2019 GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) 25 of 29 people found this review helpful We ordered a 2020 GLE 450 to replace our 2016 GLE 300d, and after a rather disappointing wait time of over four months, finally took delivery in October. It was worth the wait. The new GLE is beautiful, roomy, quiet, powerful, smooth, and comfortable. I’m glad we went for the six cylinder 450 over the four cylinder 350. The heated seats (front and rear) also warm the center and door armrests, and with the heated steering wheel and rapid warmup of the engine, it’s a real nice place to be on a cold day on the northern plains. The smoothness of the engine and the electric assist makes the auto stop and start almost imperceptible. The standard MB Tex seats are very comfortable, and the extra leg room in the rear is welcome. The interior is beautiful, with natural wood trim and multi colored lighting. There are many options that can run the price up rapidly. Ours stickered at about $74,000, and we’re happy where we ended up. My only gripes are pretty minor. The electronic dash is beautiful, but it takes time to find some information that should be easier to access. For example, I think engine coolant and oil temperature information should be easier to display (how about actual gauges on the dash?) The switches for seat heating are now on the doors, which is less convenient than on the dash or console. We have the air suspension, but there is no clear display of what the current level is. The “Hey, Mercedes” voice recognition feature is cute, but sometimes seems a little silly. This is, without a doubt, the nicest vehicle we have owned in nearly 50 years of buying new and used vehicles, and we are enjoying it a lot. Well done, Mercedes Benz! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Super cruiser and everyday car JohnnyZ , 03/18/2020 GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful I've owned the 450 since it came out in March 2019 (11 months) and use it on my 40 mile daily commute of highway and city. The stiffer chassis provides a solid fell (like a bank vault) and very quiet (doesn't need electronic noise suppression). Traveling at 85 mph can feel like 55 mph. The inline-6 engine is a true gem - powerful but very smooth; the MB can easily accelerate up the two long steep hills on my highway commute and the MB can get up to 95 mph on these hills without any strain while other cars max out at 80. Hybrid motor makes the start-stop seamless and provides about 20% gas efficiency per trip. The interior is fantastic looking (lots of comments from others) and I enjoy the MBUX system - a bit complex at first but can be controlled 4 ways, so it takes about 2 weeks to become familiar. The navigation system with Augmented Reality is really useful - the front camera turns on and there are floating arrows to guide you so you don't mistake your turn. Seats are very comfortable for long trips with good adjustment, plus Comfort package has 4 types of massage and can direct heated seats to certain areas like lower back. Styling isn't much different then prior generations but does look more muscular when side by side; my neighbor with a Volvo XC60 said it looked intimidating, especially with the 21" wheels. My only nits are: wish the remote start would heat the steering wheel and seats like my former Lincoln MKX; heated seats start lowering itself to off after a certain time (should be manual); running boards are useless except to reach roof rack; and drive shift arm is on the right side of the steering wheel, which is usually the wiper arm in most cars. The only option that I wished I got was the E-Active suspension. The car has been reliable and really creates a nice environment that even traffic jams don't bother you. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value