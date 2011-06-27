2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43 Consumer Reviews

Marco , 05/01/2019 AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I Have GLE 43 coupe, what a wonderful style, tons of torque. The car has wonderful acceleration. I feel like I have 3 different cars all together in one car, thats because when you put the car on comfort mode it is completely different car than when you put on sport, or sport plus. When you put the car on sport plus it is insane crazy acceleration with great handling. I love it, nothing better than this car. It has great room, everyday use, with amazing beautiful style that catch everyone eyes.