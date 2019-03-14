2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43
What’s new
- The GLE 350 is now known as the GLE 400
- The GLE 400 comes with a turbocharged V6
- All-wheel drive is now standard
- Part of the first GLE generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Multiple available powertrains make each model distinct
- Interior is quiet, upscale and roomy
- Abundant list of standard safety, tech and luxury features
- AMG variants are seriously quick
- Ride quality with the standard suspension isn't as comfy as expected
- Punishing ride on AMG models, with little benefit to handling
- Not many places to store personal items
Which GLE-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
At first glance, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE would seem to have missed the mark, failing to offer a third row of seats or flash some off-road credibility with rugged styling and beefy hardware. But upon closer inspection, the GLE has found a luxurious sweet spot, providing excellent comfort for four adults and offering a truly wide range of performance-driven personalities.
Powering the base GLE 400 is a 329-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that not only provides adequate performance in daily driving situations but is also capable of towing up to 7,200 pounds. And if a quicker pace is required, the AMG GLE 43 is equipped with a 385-hp twin-turbo V6 engine and a suitably upgraded performance suspension. But if nothing but a V8 will do, the AMG GLE 63 and 63 S offer a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 engine that pumps out 550 hp and 577 hp, respectively. That's certain to get your boat, and your family, to the lake in record time.
No matter which GLE model you choose, the interior is beautifully outfitted with copious amounts of leather, wood and suede as well as a heaping dose of some of the latest infotainment and safety technology from Mercedes-Benz. If you're in the market for a luxurious SUV, any one of the GLE SUVs should be at the top of your list.
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE is a five-passenger SUV that slots between the GLC compact crossover and the three-row GLS. It's offered in four trims, each with a distinct powertrain. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is standard on all trims.
Powering the GLE 400 is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 (329 horsepower, 354 pound-feet of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive (4Matic) is standard. The generous list of standard features starts with 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, a sunroof, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, and a power liftgate.
Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated front seats, a 10-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment and memory functions), simulated-leather upholstery, Mercedes' COMAND electronics interface with a 7-inch display, a CD player, and two USB ports. There are also keyless start and 4G LTE Wi-Fi. Standard advanced safety features include a rearview camera, an automatic emergency braking system and crosswind assist.
Three optional packages that encompass many of the features are available for the GLE. The Premium 1 package is one of the most comprehensive for the GLE 400, adding keyless ignition and entry, a navigation system with an 8-inch screen, a touchpad controller for the central display, satellite radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, a 14-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.
The Premium 2 package adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, heated and cooled front cupholders, multi-color interior ambient lighting, illuminated doorsills, rear-window sunshades, and a fold-down pass-through behind the rear-center armrest. On top of that, the Premium 3 package features a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control, automated steering, a collision avoidance system, lane departure intervention and an automated parking system.
The first of the performance-oriented models is the AMG GLE 43. It features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 20-inch wheels, an AMG-tuned adaptive air suspension, a sport exhaust, exterior styling upgrades, a flat-bottom steering wheel, simulated-leather upholstery, and the contents of the Premium 1 package.
Next up is the AMG GLE 63, which adds a stout twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 (550 hp, 516 lb-ft), a seven-speed automatic transmission, upgraded brakes, summer performance tires, active stabilizer bars, a sport steering wheel, a 10-way power passenger seat (with four-way power lumbar and memory functions), upgraded leather upholstery, wood trim, a faux suede headliner, and the contents of the Premium 2 package.
Finally, there's the top-dog AMG GLE 63 S, motivated by an even more powerful version of the turbo V8 (577 hp, 561 lb-ft). It also adds 21-inch wheels, red brake calipers and faux suede steering-wheel inserts.
Many features included in the upper trims or packages can be added separately. Notable stand-alone options include a panoramic sunroof, a trailer hitch, tri-zone climate control, multicontour front seats with massage, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon or a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 43 (turbo 3.0L V6 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current GLE has received some revisions, including the GLE 43's increase in horsepower from 362 to 385 hp. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's GLE.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking8.0
Steering7.0
Handling6.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.5
Quality9.5
Utility8.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation10.0
Towing7.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.5
Voice control6.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- acceleration
- appearance
- engine
- comfort
- spaciousness
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
I Have GLE 43 coupe, what a wonderful style, tons of torque. The car has wonderful acceleration. I feel like I have 3 different cars all together in one car, thats because when you put the car on comfort mode it is completely different car than when you put on sport, or sport plus. When you put the car on sport plus it is insane crazy acceleration with great handling. I love it, nothing better than this car. It has great room, everyday use, with amazing beautiful style that catch everyone eyes.
Features & Specs
|AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$68,150
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLE-Class safety features:
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Illuminates a light on the side mirror when a vehicle enters the GLE's blind spot. Sounds an alert if the turn signal is activated.
- Surround View System
- Displays a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the GLE, making it easier to park.
- Parking Pilot
- Guides the GLE into a parking spot with minimal driver assistance.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
If you like everything about the GLE except for its size, the smaller GLC might be just what you're looking for. Awash in typical Mercedes-Benz luxury appointments, the GLC is more manageable on tight city streets, but it's still able to comfortably seat adults in the back seat. Cargo and towing capacities aren't on par with those of the GLE, but the GLC is thousands of dollars less expensive.
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. BMW X5
Completely redesigned for 2019, the BMW X5 is looking to take the top spot in our rankings away from the GLE. It's packed with BMW's latest tech and offers both six- and eight-cylinder engine options. For maximum performance, the AMG GLE 63 still has the upper hand. The all-new 2020 GLE is also right around the corner and should be a great match for the X5.
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
The GLS is certainly more expensive than the GLE, but it is larger and more capable and has third-row seating comfortable enough for adults. But with a base price above $70K — to say nothing of the GLS 550, which starts north of $90K — all of that extra space and capability comes at a hefty price.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
