  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  5. 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Don't let the sun set on this opportunity. Hurry into the Mercedes-Benz Summer Event.
See Offers
MBUSA.COM

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43

What’s new

  • The GLE 350 is now known as the GLE 400
  • The GLE 400 comes with a turbocharged V6
  • All-wheel drive is now standard
  • Part of the first GLE generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple available powertrains make each model distinct
  • Interior is quiet, upscale and roomy
  • Abundant list of standard safety, tech and luxury features
  • AMG variants are seriously quick
  • Ride quality with the standard suspension isn't as comfy as expected
  • Punishing ride on AMG models, with little benefit to handling
  • Not many places to store personal items
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
MSRP Starting at
$68,150
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 GLE
GLE 350, GLE 350 4MATIC, GLE 450 4MATIC and GLE 580 4MATIC

msrp 

$53,700
starting price
See Offers
MBUSA.COM
Build & price

Which GLE-Class does Edmunds recommend?

With so many configurations and performance options to choose from, we still like the standard GLE 400 4Matic. The engine is smooth and performance is more than enough to suit the needs of most people. It's also capable of towing 7,200 pounds. We'd also spring for the Premium 2 package for the adaptive LED headlights, multicolor ambient lighting, rear sunshades, and the upgraded audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Ventilated seats and a cabin air-purification system are nice-to-have stand-alone options as well.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

At first glance, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE would seem to have missed the mark, failing to offer a third row of seats or flash some off-road credibility with rugged styling and beefy hardware. But upon closer inspection, the GLE has found a luxurious sweet spot, providing excellent comfort for four adults and offering a truly wide range of performance-driven personalities.

Powering the base GLE 400 is a 329-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that not only provides adequate performance in daily driving situations but is also capable of towing up to 7,200 pounds. And if a quicker pace is required, the AMG GLE 43 is equipped with a 385-hp twin-turbo V6 engine and a suitably upgraded performance suspension. But if nothing but a V8 will do, the AMG GLE 63 and 63 S offer a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 engine that pumps out 550 hp and 577 hp, respectively. That's certain to get your boat, and your family, to the lake in record time.

No matter which GLE model you choose, the interior is beautifully outfitted with copious amounts of leather, wood and suede as well as a heaping dose of some of the latest infotainment and safety technology from Mercedes-Benz. If you're in the market for a luxurious SUV, any one of the GLE SUVs should be at the top of your list.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE is a five-passenger SUV that slots between the GLC compact crossover and the three-row GLS. It's offered in four trims, each with a distinct powertrain. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is standard on all trims.

Powering the GLE 400 is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 (329 horsepower, 354 pound-feet of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive (4Matic) is standard. The generous list of standard features starts with 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, a sunroof, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, and a power liftgate.

Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated front seats, a 10-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment and memory functions), simulated-leather upholstery, Mercedes' COMAND electronics interface with a 7-inch display, a CD player, and two USB ports. There are also keyless start and 4G LTE Wi-Fi. Standard advanced safety features include a rearview camera, an automatic emergency braking system and crosswind assist.

Three optional packages that encompass many of the features are available for the GLE. The Premium 1 package is one of the most comprehensive for the GLE 400, adding keyless ignition and entry, a navigation system with an 8-inch screen, a touchpad controller for the central display, satellite radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, a 14-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

The Premium 2 package adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, heated and cooled front cupholders, multi-color interior ambient lighting, illuminated doorsills, rear-window sunshades, and a fold-down pass-through behind the rear-center armrest. On top of that, the Premium 3 package features a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control, automated steering, a collision avoidance system, lane departure intervention and an automated parking system.

The first of the performance-oriented models is the AMG GLE 43. It features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 20-inch wheels, an AMG-tuned adaptive air suspension, a sport exhaust, exterior styling upgrades, a flat-bottom steering wheel, simulated-leather upholstery, and the contents of the Premium 1 package.

Next up is the AMG GLE 63, which adds a stout twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 (550 hp, 516 lb-ft), a seven-speed automatic transmission, upgraded brakes, summer performance tires, active stabilizer bars, a sport steering wheel, a 10-way power passenger seat (with four-way power lumbar and memory functions), upgraded leather upholstery, wood trim, a faux suede headliner, and the contents of the Premium 2 package.

Finally, there's the top-dog AMG GLE 63 S, motivated by an even more powerful version of the turbo V8 (577 hp, 561 lb-ft). It also adds 21-inch wheels, red brake calipers and faux suede steering-wheel inserts.

Many features included in the upper trims or packages can be added separately. Notable stand-alone options include a panoramic sunroof, a trailer hitch, tri-zone climate control, multicontour front seats with massage, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon or a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 43 (turbo 3.0L V6 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current GLE has received some revisions, including the GLE 43's increase in horsepower from 362 to 385 hp. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's GLE.

Scorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology7.5

Driving

7.0
The AMG GLE 43 is not a true AMG but has the fun and playful nature that most buyers want. Rough city streets are not its forte. Instead, the GLE shines on the open road or a mountain pass.

Acceleration

7.0
For the most part, the AMG GLE 43 accelerates smoothly and willingly. Quick, small gas pedal changes (such as when hesitating while crossing an intersection) lead to sluggish responses as the transmission and turbocharged engine figure out what to do.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal's travel is long and soft, which doesn't inspire much confidence in the brakes, but actual stopping performance is good. And there's still a lot of steering ability even when braking aggressively, which lets the GLE navigate more easily around obstacles in panic situations.

Steering

7.0
The steering is responsive, and the GLE tracks straight and true. Sport and Sport+ driving modes progressively add more weightiness. There's decent feedback when the front wheels are loaded up, inspiring a surprising amount of driver confidence.

Handling

6.0
Handling is a mixed bag. The stiffly tuned suspension makes the GLE feel sporty around town, but hard driving reveals a lot of body roll and lack of vehicular balance. In Sport+, the suspension is too firm and the front end loses traction.

Drivability

7.0
The GLE excels on the highway and is quick to accelerate when you need it. The transmission's shifting can seem excessive in certain situations, such as when driving up grades.

Comfort

8.0
Once you get the myriad seat adjustments sorted (and stored in memory), the GLE is a fantastic way to travel long distances. Heck, go ahead and take a road trip with your family or friends. There's plenty of room in back.

Seat comfort

8.0
The driver's seat offers numerous adjustments, except when bolstering the thighs. Because of that, the bottom half of your body doesn't feel as secure as the top half. The padding is stiff, but the massage feature works very well.

Ride comfort

7.0
The AMG GLE 43's ride quality is disappointingly harsh. While you expect firmness from a sport-tuned model, it seems excessive in this vehicle. The regular GLE 400 rides more comfortably.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Oddly, wind noise is the main intruder. Tire and road noise levels are minimal.

Climate control

8.0
The optional tri-zone system is quiet and responsive. We like the easy-to-use controls and the enhanced ways to distribute airflow. The rear vents are well-placed and move a good amount of air. The seat heaters are effective, even through thick winter layers.

Interior

8.5
The best feature of the GLE is its high-class interior. There are multiple choices for seat and interior materials as well as the trim. The options will overwhelm many and delight some. The two-pane panoramic sunroof is a must-have.

Ease of use

8.5
Aside from the ambiguity of the COMAND knob to control the audio and navigation system, the rest of the controls are intuitive and easy to use. The only sore spot is the number pad, which looks out of place in the otherwise modern cockpit.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
You'll find large door openings in the front and rear, and the just-right height makes it easy to get in and out.

Driving position

8.5
The GLE has an excellent driving position, and the seat offers a wide range of adjustments that make it perfect for tall and short drivers. The thick AMG steering wheel might be uncomfortable for drivers with smaller hands.

Roominess

8.0
Passengers won't feel claustrophobic inside the GLE thanks to ample room in all dimensions. But those narrow of hip may feel as if they're swimming in the front and rear seats.

Visibility

8.5
Visibility is excellent all around, and typical blind-spot regions are mostly remedied by the 360-degree parking camera. However, the camera is difficult to access on demand. You must either put it in reverse to inspect your surroundings or go through a convoluted vehicle menu.

Quality

9.5
The GLE features excellent build quality. All the varied interior pieces fit together perfectly, without any creaks or rattles. The exterior body gaps and paint were excellent, as was the leather quality on the seats and the dash.

Utility

8.5
Cargo space is about what you'd expect for this segment. The cargo area features nice loops to secure items, but the center-seat pass-through is an optional extra found in the Premium 2 package. With the adjustable suspension and the optional Class III hitch, the GLE would make a great weekend toy hauler.

Small-item storage

7.0
The barely adequate interior storage is limited to the center console, an odd recess underneath the center stack and door pockets. You expect a little more in a luxury SUV.

Cargo space

8.5
The cargo area is taller than it is wide, and the load floor is surprisingly high. The rear seat bottoms fold up, creating an additional cargo area, and the seatbacks then fold down flat — but you have to lower the headrest to get everything to fit.

Child safety seat accommodation

10.0
Four LATCH anchors are located prominently on the rear seats, with three mounts on top. This setup allows for three car seat positions: two outboard and one inboard. The top mounts are easy to access from the trunk, and the anchors are easily accessible in their own little pockets.

Towing

7.5
The GLE is rated to tow up to 7,200 pounds, but you need to opt for the proper Class III hitch.

Technology

7.5
We're happy to see Apple CarPlay in the GLE, but the lack of a touchscreen makes it all but unusable. The control and adjustability are beyond what the COMAND interface can handle. The touchpad and dial are two separate systems, and actions and motions don't carry over.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Bluetooth pairing is quick, and the head unit can access both USB ports in the center console. The lower of the two USB ports is dedicated to Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, but accessing that mode is tremendously difficult.

Driver aids

8.5
Adaptive cruise control works great, and the function is easy to access via the cruise control stalk. Blind-spot detection is just about perfect, and lane departure feedback is gentle. Lane centering is fine for extremely intermittent use.

Voice control

6.0
The voice recognition system doesn't recognize plain text inputs via the touchpad. There's a specific way to input commands, which can get tricky since the system is a bit laggy. So you may find yourself repeating and mistiming commands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • acceleration
  • appearance
  • engine
  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Monster on the road that everyone try to catch
Marco,
AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

I Have GLE 43 coupe, what a wonderful style, tons of torque. The car has wonderful acceleration. I feel like I have 3 different cars all together in one car, thats because when you put the car on comfort mode it is completely different car than when you put on sport, or sport plus. When you put the car on sport plus it is insane crazy acceleration with great handling. I love it, nothing better than this car. It has great room, everyday use, with amazing beautiful style that catch everyone eyes.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$68,150
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite GLE-Class safety features:

Blind-Spot Assist
Illuminates a light on the side mirror when a vehicle enters the GLE's blind spot. Sounds an alert if the turn signal is activated.
Surround View System
Displays a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the GLE, making it easier to park.
Parking Pilot
Guides the GLE into a parking spot with minimal driver assistance.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

If you like everything about the GLE except for its size, the smaller GLC might be just what you're looking for. Awash in typical Mercedes-Benz luxury appointments, the GLC is more manageable on tight city streets, but it's still able to comfortably seat adults in the back seat. Cargo and towing capacities aren't on par with those of the GLE, but the GLC is thousands of dollars less expensive.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. BMW X5

Completely redesigned for 2019, the BMW X5 is looking to take the top spot in our rankings away from the GLE. It's packed with BMW's latest tech and offers both six- and eight-cylinder engine options. For maximum performance, the AMG GLE 63 still has the upper hand. The all-new 2020 GLE is also right around the corner and should be a great match for the X5.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class & BMW X5 features

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

The GLS is certainly more expensive than the GLE, but it is larger and more capable and has third-row seating comfortable enough for adults. But with a base price above $70K — to say nothing of the GLS 550, which starts north of $90K — all of that extra space and capability comes at a hefty price.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class & Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class features

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 GLE-Class both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GLE-Class gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GLE-Class has 38.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class:

  • The GLE 350 is now known as the GLE 400
  • The GLE 400 comes with a turbocharged V6
  • All-wheel drive is now standard
  • Part of the first GLE generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLE-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLE-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 GLE-Class and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 GLE-Class is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?

The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $68,150.

Other versions include:

  • AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $68,150
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, the next question is, which GLE-Class model is right for you? GLE-Class variants include AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of GLE-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43 Overview

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43 is offered in the following styles: AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A).

What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GLE-Class AMG GLE 43.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG GLE 43, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43s are available in my area?

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,211.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,311.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 and all available trim types: AMG GLE 43. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles