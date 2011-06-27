  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  5. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4MATIC
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 GLE-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all GLE-Classes for sale
List Price Range
$44,915 - $54,988
Used GLE-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Awesome Vehicle!!!

2017 AMG GLE 43, 03/11/2017
AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This replaced a BMW 328i as my daily driver. I needed/wanted a larger vehicle for highway driving as well as more storage and space. I am shocked at how well this drives and how sporty it is when in Sport or Sport+ mode. I find it quicker than the BMW and nearly as capable in the curves. It is unquestionably heavier and it is not a true sports car but the driving experience and sportiness are far exceeding my expectation. I love the semi-autonomous driving features for long stretches on the highway. This is an incredibly versatile vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Above all else

WkdLqd, 03/22/2017
AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I buy a new car just about since a year, have had everything from bottom of line models like Ford all the way to the top of the line Mercedes. When this model came out I had to have one and not a disappointment. I had a 2015 ML 350 for about a year (only because I missed having remote start) until I traded it for a 2016 Escalade, huge disappointment and couldn't wait to get into another Mercedes. This vehicle is a dream, you get power, comfort, space, and true luxury all wrapped up in the perfect size sport SUV. I would recommend this (or any Benz) to anyone looking to buying a new car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GLE-Classes for sale

Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles