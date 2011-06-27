2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 S
AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$98,910*
Total Cash Price
$78,100
GLC-Class Coupe SUV
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$72,197*
Total Cash Price
$57,007
AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$73,641*
Total Cash Price
$58,147
AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$101,798*
Total Cash Price
$80,380
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 S AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,360
|$1,408
|$1,458
|$1,508
|$1,560
|$7,295
|Maintenance
|$462
|$1,741
|$1,369
|$4,396
|$3,966
|$11,934
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,762
|$2,708
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,185
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,437
|Financing
|$4,200
|$3,377
|$2,502
|$1,563
|$566
|$12,208
|Depreciation
|$15,847
|$8,783
|$7,176
|$8,045
|$7,031
|$46,881
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,444
|$17,833
|$15,102
|$19,947
|$18,584
|$98,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GLC-Class Coupe SUV GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,139
|$5,325
|Maintenance
|$337
|$1,271
|$999
|$3,209
|$2,895
|$8,711
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,286
|$1,977
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,325
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,509
|Financing
|$3,066
|$2,465
|$1,826
|$1,141
|$413
|$8,911
|Depreciation
|$11,567
|$6,411
|$5,238
|$5,872
|$5,132
|$34,220
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,032
|$13,017
|$11,023
|$14,560
|$13,565
|$72,197
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GLC-Class Coupe SUV AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$344
|$1,296
|$1,019
|$3,273
|$2,953
|$8,885
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,312
|$2,017
|$3,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,372
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,559
|Financing
|$3,127
|$2,514
|$1,863
|$1,164
|$421
|$9,089
|Depreciation
|$11,798
|$6,539
|$5,343
|$5,989
|$5,235
|$34,904
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,433
|$13,277
|$11,243
|$14,851
|$13,836
|$73,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GLC-Class Coupe SUV AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,400
|$1,449
|$1,500
|$1,552
|$1,606
|$7,508
|Maintenance
|$475
|$1,792
|$1,409
|$4,525
|$4,082
|$12,283
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,813
|$2,788
|$4,601
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,278
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,538
|Financing
|$4,323
|$3,476
|$2,575
|$1,609
|$582
|$12,565
|Depreciation
|$16,309
|$9,040
|$7,386
|$8,280
|$7,236
|$48,250
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,245
|$18,354
|$15,542
|$20,530
|$19,127
|$101,798
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 GLC-Class Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019