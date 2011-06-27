Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

GL Diesel: Great SUV Sluggish Performance Eddie Brannon , 12/08/2015 GL 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful This is one of the finest SUV's available being beat only by Land Rover Range Rover Diesel which lists for about 25-30k more. The GL's acceleration is sluggish and is much less nimble than my X-5 diesel. The GL offers more space than the BMW and has excellent fuel economy given its size. The premium package excludes adaptive xenon headlights and 3 zone climate control which is ridiculous. The standard halogen lights are anemic at best so it is imperative to order any Mercedes with xenon lamps. Do not purchase a Mercedes without upgraded headlights! Another bad call by the manufacturer was not to include as a standard feature 3 zone climate in a vehicle with a third row. Make certain your GL has 3 zone climate control otherwise you can be certain the third row will be very uncomfortable in summer months or warmer climates. My car included the rear seat entertainment package. The operation of this package is by remote controls so is beyond my four year olds ability rendering it useless. Furthermore the rear monitors can only be operated from the rear seats. Skip this package an I-pad is a much better choice. There is only one USB port in this car. Mercedes seems to lag behind its US competitors in amenities and technology. The car has many attributes and is the most practical SUV currently being marketed. Until something better in its class comes to market this still is a hard car to beat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

7 months later and still Love, Love, Love this car Rocky Mountains Driver , 07/09/2016 GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful My first Mercedes Benz . . . I really researched SUV's, looking for that perfect balance of utility, comfort and reliability. I went out of my way to get one with standard tires, the ride is so much better, smoother. It maybe doesn't look very flashy, but then flash was not something I wanted. The seats could be a little more comfortable, they're only ok, they are hard and begin getting uncomfortable after long hours of driving. The pick-up is smooth and immediate, easy to pass. The Distronic cruise control is beyond wonderful, it makes long drives so much more pleasant and easier too. The entertainment system is excellent, very intuitive and the console knob is very convenient and easy to operate. While the bluetooth phone hooks right up without any problem, connecting your music is a little harder and is my only complaint with the entertainment options. Navigation is great. Over the past 10 years I've driven a couple of Escalades (and every year they are little more uncomfortable and missing another bell or whistle), Tahoe (how much stick on plastic pieces can they fit in the interior?), Navigator (why oh why does Ford/Lincoln not get on board with adaptive cruise control in their most luxurious SUV?). The Mercedes beats them all, on all fronts. It's quieter, smoother, more responsive. Cruise control holds as well going downhill as on a flat surface. We don't need the 3rd row of seats and they fold down easily and flat, creating a large cargo area. MB offers great mats and containers built to fit, making optimal use of the area. Body built in America, engine built in Germany. I turned off the lane minder feature, I found the vibration and gentle guide back into my lane aggravating, would probably turn it on if I was driving sleepy, otherwise it's just too sensitive. Overall, great vehicle . . . I hope it continues to exceed my expectations. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best SUV I have ever owned J F Meyer , 02/20/2017 GL 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I have owned many luxury SUV's over the years and my GL550 has been the most all satisfying SUV that I have owned. You can usually find one thing to like about any SUV, but when the product receives high marks in every category of owner satisfaction, I am inclined to believe I have found the best in class for the moment. This is my second GL550, and that should be an indication of my satisfaction, as I also shopped other luxury brands before buying the second GL550. I have every option on my GL550, and that's how I generally order all my new vehicles, as that tends to increase owner satisfaction, but the basic unit is solid and sets a high bar of meeting expectations in this category. I have the upgrade Designo interior in my current GL550, and find this expensive option to be worth every dollar, as the seat comfort on long trips is exceptional to the standard seat. Our Audi A8 has the upgraded Audi interior, and has the most comfortable seats in the industry (pretty much sets the bar for comfort), and the GL550 gets as close as anything to an Audi interior experience. The Mercedes product line is very customizable to personal taste, so I suggest that you pick your salesman carefully, so that you receive a exceptional experience in learning about the product before buying. As a note of caution, I have friends that felt conflicted after taking delivery of their new Mercedes cars, because after a couple weeks of ownership, they learned about what their car did not have, which included many items that they expected to be included, because they were talking too and buying from an inexperienced salesman. I have done a follow-up review of my previous comments shown above, and I still stand by the original comments. This industry segment is becoming crowed with new entries into the luxury segment, but the value of the new entries is questionable when you looking at starting prices that would scare a Billionaire. I am anxiously waiting for the totally redone 2020 Mercedes Benz GLS. I now have forty-thousand miles on my GL, and I have had zero issues. I replaced the original equipment summer-tires with all-season Continental tires and that change actually improved handling, ride, and traction on wet roads. Gone are the days of hydroplaning on wet or slushy roads, I hope. I am now at 70,000 miles and just replaced the brake calipers for the first time. The all-season tires are still better than the original equipment, but they also hydroplane after 20,000 miles. I have to blame the width of the tires for this aggravation. My last set of tires started vibrating at about 18,000 miles, and the mechanic said they have seen this happen on several suv's with wide tires. Their theory is that the suspension is not structurally strong enough to handle the lateral forces being applied to the wide tires, and results in the tires wearing uneven with flat spots about the perimeter of the tire. It was very visible when looking at the tires that the wear pattern was spotty and uneven around the tire. The vehicle itself has been a pleasure to own and I am anxiously waiting for the 2020 GLS release. I am always shopping for my next suv and the market is getting saturated with great suv's. But in the GLS class, there are few brands that offer the same luxury and owner satisfaction in this size vehicle. I am now at 80,000 miles and have just placed an order for the newest 2020 edition GLS 580. Many technology improvements, as well as an array of options to personalize the car. I considered the BMW X7, the SWB full size Range Rover, and the updated 2020 Audi Q7. The SUV field is getting crowded with every brand chasing after SUV customers. My feelings are that Only Ford and Lincoln understand luxury among the US manufacturers, and that is a recent epiphany on their part. GM will never understand luxury. Mercedes has stepped-up significantly, to push more luxury in the GLS model. I am not in favor of a Mercedes/Maybach Luxury SUV, because it will negatively impact and limit how far Mercedes will consider expanding luxury features into the GLS model. How else do you justify the Maybach SUV's price, other than hold back the GLS. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't be fooled by the Mercedes Badge Carl D , 02/13/2017 GL 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 23 of 27 people found this review helpful The GL550 is quick, looks good, and is made of high quality materials. My sticker was 95K. I enjoyed the vehicle for about 900 miles., but prior to 5k Miles there was over 6k worth of warranty work that included tires, transmission, window seals, and an HVAC smell that was similar to mold. This was my first Mercedes and my hopes were very high. I knew a lot of folks that had E and S series sedans and they mostly had no issues. If you spend the time to look very closely to consumer complaints and ratings of this vehicle you'll soon find out that the quality is sub-par across the board. Maintenance costs, breakdowns, ongoing known issue that should generate recalls but instead generate TB's (Technical Bulletins) that outline the known issues but give the dealership the "flexibility" to address the fix at their own discretion. Take the time to investigate the customer issues and total cost of ownership and you'll find this is a poor choice. I traded mine in at 19200 miles because I just got fed up with the downtime in the shop and all of the overall issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse