G-Class AMG G 63
AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$113,405*
Total Cash Price
$93,452
G-Class AMG G 65
AMG G 65 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$155,365*
Total Cash Price
$128,029
G-Class SUV
G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$115,673*
Total Cash Price
$95,321
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 G-Class AMG G 63 AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,645
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,235
|Maintenance
|$3,505
|$2,997
|$1,956
|$1,832
|$3,761
|$14,051
|Repairs
|$1,799
|$1,925
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$2,405
|$10,440
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,908
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$5,092
|Financing
|$5,026
|$4,042
|$2,992
|$1,871
|$677
|$14,608
|Depreciation
|$14,512
|$8,743
|$7,691
|$6,820
|$6,119
|$43,885
|Fuel
|$3,220
|$3,316
|$3,416
|$3,518
|$3,624
|$17,094
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,521
|$22,667
|$19,822
|$18,017
|$18,378
|$113,405
Selected Model:
2016 G-Class AMG G 65 AMG G 65 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,282
|Maintenance
|$4,802
|$4,106
|$2,680
|$2,510
|$5,153
|$19,250
|Repairs
|$2,465
|$2,637
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$3,295
|$14,303
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,724
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$6,976
|Financing
|$6,886
|$5,538
|$4,099
|$2,563
|$927
|$20,013
|Depreciation
|$19,881
|$11,978
|$10,537
|$9,343
|$8,383
|$60,122
|Fuel
|$4,411
|$4,543
|$4,680
|$4,820
|$4,965
|$23,419
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,294
|$31,054
|$27,156
|$24,683
|$25,178
|$155,365
Selected Model:
2016 G-Class SUV G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,678
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,400
|Maintenance
|$3,575
|$3,057
|$1,995
|$1,869
|$3,836
|$14,332
|Repairs
|$1,835
|$1,964
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$2,453
|$10,649
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,006
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$5,194
|Financing
|$5,127
|$4,123
|$3,052
|$1,908
|$691
|$14,900
|Depreciation
|$14,802
|$8,918
|$7,845
|$6,956
|$6,241
|$44,763
|Fuel
|$3,284
|$3,382
|$3,484
|$3,588
|$3,696
|$17,436
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,211
|$23,120
|$20,218
|$18,377
|$18,746
|$115,673
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class in Virginia is:not available
