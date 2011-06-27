  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  4. Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 G-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all G-Classes for sale
List Price
$52,399
Used G-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good SUV

Bob, 06/03/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is excellent off road, tackling anything that it comes upon. Roomy in all the areas except front legroom. Buttons aren't that logically laid out either.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all G-Classes for sale

Related Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles