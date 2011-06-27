Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews
Good SUV
Bob, 06/03/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
This car is excellent off road, tackling anything that it comes upon. Roomy in all the areas except front legroom. Buttons aren't that logically laid out either.
